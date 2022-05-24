Police release images of Blue Line killer
Chicago police released surveillance images on Tuesday afternoon of a man who they believe stabbed a CTA passenger to death aboard a...cwbchicago.com
black male 30's to 50's? sounds like they are closing in on him. City wants to know why ridership is down on cta? well it's dangerous and smells like homeless shelter
A man? No, a monster. And people wondered why I went out of my way to take the Metra to Union Station when the Blue Line was much closer.
You couldn’t pay me to get on the trains down there no job is worth my life not gonna take getting killed to realize maybe there was another job somewhere In the opposite direction
