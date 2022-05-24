ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police release images of Blue Line killer

By CWBChicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago police released surveillance images on Tuesday afternoon of a man who they believe stabbed a CTA passenger to death aboard a...

Chaz Draper
2d ago

black male 30's to 50's? sounds like they are closing in on him. City wants to know why ridership is down on cta? well it's dangerous and smells like homeless shelter

Angelfire 67
2d ago

A man? No, a monster. And people wondered why I went out of my way to take the Metra to Union Station when the Blue Line was much closer.

freedoms heartbeat
2d ago

You couldn’t pay me to get on the trains down there no job is worth my life not gonna take getting killed to realize maybe there was another job somewhere In the opposite direction

