Police release images of Blue Line killer

CHICAGO - Dramatic video captured a lengthy shooting that took place Thursday evening on Chicago's Near North Side blocks away from the site of the city's new casino. Twitter user @JohnFromWrigley shared video which appears to show at least three gunmen firing shots before fleeing in a red SUV in the 800 block of North Cambridge Avenue. Audio from the footage captures what sounds like dozens of shots being fired.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO