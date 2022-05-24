2022 midterms Georgia primary election results: Atlanta

ATLANTA - U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) said he is ready to debate Republican senatorial candidate Herschel Walker. The incumbent senator said he will commit to three debates with the Georgia football legend between now and November. Warnock and Walker earned their respective party’s candidacy this past Tuesday, but Walker...
ATLANTA - The race to be Georgia's next lieutenant governor now has a Republican candidate. Georgia Senate President Pro Tem Butch Miller has conceded the race to frontrunner State Sen. Burt Jones, who was back by former President Trump. Jones led the polls on Tuesday with just over 50% of...
Lucy McBath gives thanks in her celebratory speech after winning the 2022 Georgia primary. McBath is looking to claim a seat for Atlanta's Seventh Congressional District. She will go up against the winner of the Republican primary in November's election.
ATLANTA - Georgia voters will return to the polls next month to decide several races where none of the candidates garnered the 50% plus one needed to avoid a runoff. "The focus for all of these campaigns in the next week is going to be calling donors and making sure that you've got enough money to run through the finish line," said Brian Robinson, Republican strategist and president of Robinson Republic.
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County election officials will recount the ballots from all 40 precincts in the county's District 2 because of an Election Day issue that led to confusion about vote totals. The DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections office announced it will do the recount on Saturday at...
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. - It has been more than three months since Ciera Breland, a 31-year-old Indiana mother, was last seen leaving her mother-in-law's home in Johns Creek with her husband. Breland was last seen on the evening of Feb. 24, the Johns Creek Police Department said. Ciera was with...
COBB COUNTY, Ga - Cityhood was on the ballot in Cobb County. The areas of East Cobb, Lost Mountain and Vinings were vying for cityhood. All three were voted down. For months, cityhood has been a hot topic in the country. Officials there held numerous county-sponsored town halls, and dedicated a portion of their website to information on cityhood.
PHENIX CITY, Ga. - Georgia officials have charged an Alabama woman with fraud and multiple counts of forgery for an alleged scheme to stealing thousands from her insurance company. Officials with the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner say 29-year-old Meghin Ard of Phenix City, Alabama, has a warrant out for...
Herschel Walker addresses his supporters by thanking them and reflecting on what's to come in his journey after winning the GOP Republican primary for U.S. Senate. He will face off against Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock in the November general election.
ATLANTA - In case you didn’t know, Saturday, June 4 is National Croquet Day. And if your idea of croquet involves a rusty old set that sat in your parents’ garage for decades, maybe it’s time to reintroduce yourself to the popular sport. This morning, we spent...
LILBURN, Ga. - A growing number of Georgians complain they were tricked into buying expensive rooftop solar power systems, the kind you see advertised heavily on social media. "I really hate that we’re going to have to get involved, but there’s just so many problems," explained Georgia Public Service Commissioner Tim Echols. "We’re getting lit up at the commission — all five of us — about the problems people are having."
HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies said a woman was attacked while kayaking the Tallapoosa River earlier this month. It happened on May 16 in the sandbar area in the horseshoe part of the river in between Broad Street and Liner Road. The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was confronted by three men.
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga - Police in Gwinnett County are searching for a missing 67-year-old man who may be in Monroe County. Edward Lee Knight was last seen around 4 p.m. Thursday leaving his home on Dacula Road, the Gwinnett County Police say. He was going to drive to the Kroger located along Dacula Road to pick up medication.
Steven McCraw, director and colonel of the Texas Department of Public Safety, explains in detail what steps the Texas school shooter took to kill 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday. McCraw gives a time synopsis of the way law enforcement engaged in tactical steps to stop the gunman after facing questions and criticism on Thursday regarding how much time had passed before officials stormed into a Robb Elementary School classroom to put a stop to the gunman.
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga - Carolyn Bourdeaux stopped by her watch party in Peachtree Corners at Kettlerock Brewing just an hour and a half after polls closed. She thanked her staff and all the people who supported her. The congresswoman talked about this being her 6th campaign and how every one...
Republican candidates Gov. Brian Kemp and Herschel Walker were seen Thursday night thanking supporters and more during their celebratory speeches after taking home winning titles in the primary election. Gov. Bran Kemp will face Stacey Abrams in November after defeating former President Trump-endorsed candidate David Perdue in the GOP Governor primary race. Herschel Walker, who was endorsed by Trump, was named GOP Senate primary winner and is set to go up against Sen. Raphael Warnock for November's elections in Georgia.
Seniors at a Gwinnett County high school got a surprise gift from the confounder of Airbnb during his speech at their graduation. Joe Gebbia, the co-founder of Airbnb and a graduate of Brookwood High School, shocked the class of 2022 by telling them he was giving each one of them 22 shares of his company's stock.
KENNESAW, Ga. - An 8-page indictment handed down late last week is shedding new light on the murder of three people found on the tenth hole of Pinetree Country Club’s golf course during the Fourth of July holiday weekend last year. Golf pro Gene Siller was found shot to...
Steven McCraw, director and colonel of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said on Friday that the gunman that took the lives of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday had 1,657 total rounds of ammunition. Law enforcement officials said a total of 58 magazines were found at the school with 11 inside and three on the gunman.
