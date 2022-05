Raleigh, N.C. — North Carolina took one more small step toward legalizing the hemp industry in the state Thursday as the 2022 Farm Act passed the Senate’s rules committee. Passage by the rules committee is considered a formality before the bill heads to the Senate floor. The full Senate is expected to pass the bill next week. The bill passed the Senate agriculture committee on Tuesday.

