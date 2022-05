One of the most coveted memberships in America is now on sale: From May 26-31, new subscribers can get a year of Sam's Club access—plus a $10 gift card—for just $14.99. Boasting 600 warehouse clubs across the US, Sam's Club advertises itself as a smart way to shop for groceries in bulk, with deep discounts on staples like meats, vegetables, and fully-prepared pastries. Sam's Club savings, however, go way beyond typical grocery store goods; membership comes with markdowns on electronics, kitchen supplies, furniture, travel (up to 60% on hotel bookings), and even gasoline in many locations.

