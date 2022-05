(Lincoln City, Oregon) – For those with movement disabilities, going to the Oregon coast can be a frustration. But in Lincoln City, those seven miles just became a little more miracle-like (as per its old slogan) and they are now more accessible. Lincoln City’s Parks and Recreation Department, Explore Lincoln City and Public Works have teamed together and brought in two beach wheelchairs for public use along with three portable Mobi-Mats that allow better access.

