INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After several days of showers and thunderstorms we’re in store for a dry and sunny weekend. TODAY: A few clouds to start off Saturday morning otherwise look for lots of sunshine for the afternoon. If you’re heading downtown to watch the parade no need for the rain gear. It’s going to be seasonable with highs near normal in the middle 70s. Winds will be light out of the south and southwest. Humidity values remain low.

