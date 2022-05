Many of Nebraska’s fallen heroes were saluted at a special Honor and Remember Flags presentation ceremony held on May 2, 2022, at The Relevant Center in Elkhorn, NE. The Honor and Remember Nebraska Chapter is an all-volunteer non-profit organization formed in 2012 to ensure families of fallen Nebraska military and first responder heroes are perpetually remembered, and to inform Nebraskans about how they can support the families of the fallen.

