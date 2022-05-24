5 Getaways That Will Make You Forget You Live In Boise

Today is National Scavenger Hunt day. Yup, they make holidays for everything. National Today says, "Though no one knows the true origin of the first scavenger hunts, which evolved from folk games, Elsa Maxwell has been credited with the creation and popularization of the scavenger hunt in the 1930’s. Elsa Maxwell, an American author, gossip columnist, actress, songwriter, screenwriter, and radio personality who was dubbed “hostess with the mostest”, had an affinity for throwing luxurious and entertaining parties for celebrities, political figures, and New York’s elite. She often organized scavenger hunts for the guests, that involved roaming around town, seeking objects from a list."

