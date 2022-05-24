ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Husker fans share mixed reactions over end of balloon release tradition

By EVELYN MEJIA Lincoln Journal Star
York News-Times
 5 days ago

A day after Husker athletic director Trev Alberts took the air out of a decades-old tradition of fans releasing balloons following Nebraska touchdowns, public opinion was mixed. When Vicki Piening, 65, of Lincoln, heard the news, she thought it was terrible that a helium shortage was to blame for...

yorknewstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
York News-Times

After making the NCAA Tournament, what does the future hold for Nebraska softball?

Following a season-ending loss in the NCAA Tournament, it didn't take long for the Nebraska softball team to start talking about 2023. "Some of the younger ones grabbed me and said, 'We're going to keep this thing going,'" NU coach Rhonda Revelle said moments after Nebraska lost to North Texas on May 21 in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

York neighbors: Obituaries for May 29

Read through the obituaries published today in York News-Times. Frances Ellen Parker, 94, of Sun City, Ariz., passed on Feb. 18, 2022, in Sun City. She was born Feb. 4, 1928, in York, to Ambrose Craven and …
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2022 in York, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in York. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
YORK, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
State
Texas State
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
State
Nebraska State
York News-Times

May. 29, 2022 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 28 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Memorial Day remembrance

YORK AND SURROUNDING AREA – It is Memorial Day weekend and many people are visiting/decorating graves as part of the annual ritual. There are many Memorial Day events planned. The following is a listing of those in the YNT coverage area:. Bradshaw. • Memorial Day services will be held...
YORK, NE
York News-Times

City takes a look at public works projects for the next fiscal year

YORK – The York City Council and administration heard a thorough presentation from James Paul, the city’s public works director, when they met in a special session to start the conversation about the budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year. Paul started the conversation with the area of the...
YORK, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy