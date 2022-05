LINCOLN — Some petition circulators seeking signatures for a voter ID initiative are falsely claiming they are state employees, a current and a former state senator said Tuesday. Impersonating someone else to gain something of value — in this case, payment for collecting a petition signature — is a misdemeanor, punishable by up to six […] The post Senator, former lawmaker say some voter ID petition circulators claim to be state employees appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO