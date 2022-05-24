Tom Cruise’s New ‘Mission: Impossible’ Film Trailer Leaked Online

The trailer for the newest Mission: Impossible film was leaked online over the weekend. After the leak, the trailer was officially dropped by Paramount Pictures. The seventh Mission: Impossible film is called Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and is set to be released in July 2023 after years of delays.

Tom Cruise stars in the next film along with Mission: Impossible 8 which is expected to be released in June 2024. The cast and crew have been working hard on filming both movies but delays due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic have delayed things several times.

‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ trailer is here

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE, Tom Cruise, 1996. © Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

The trailer for the seventh film was teased at CinemaCon last month. In the trailer, the character Eugene Kittridge (played by Henry Czerny) says, “Your days of fighting for the so-called greater good are over. This is our chance to control the truth. The concepts of right and wrong for everyone for centuries to come. You’re fighting to save an ideal that doesn’t exist. It never did. You need to pick a side.”

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FALLOUT, from left: Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, 2018. ph: David James /© Paramount /Courtesy Everett Collection

Fans are definitely already getting amped up for the films which may be the last in the series. Tom has appeared in each Mission: Impossible film along with Ving Rhames and it seems they are ready for their roles, with Tom seen doing his own stunts for the movies.

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FALLOUT, Tom Cruise, 2018. Ph: Chiabella James /© Paramount /Courtesy Everett Collection

Watch the trailer for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One below and tell us, will you be seeing these new films in theaters?