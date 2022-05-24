ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Morgan Freeman, Rob Reiner, Hundreds More ‘Permanently Banned’ From Russia

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lml5d_0fp7Vmoi00

What do actor Morgan Freeman, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, director Rob Reiner, and late politician John McCain have in common? All of them have been banned from entering Russia. The Russian Foreign Ministry recently announced a list of Americans from multiple backgrounds forbidden from visiting the country.

The full list is comprised of 963 individuals. Several are politicians, with the current president topping that list, and some are candidates that seem out-of-place but have voiced criticism of Russia’s practices even before Putin’s latest invasion of Ukraine.

Entertainment icons Morgan Freeman and Rob Reiner are among those banned from Russia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bgDdH_0fp7Vmoi00
Morgan Freeman is one of almost a thousand others banned from Russia / David Appleby/ © Focus Features /courtesy Everett Collection

A translated statement from the Kremlin calls the newly-published list of banned public figures a response “to the constantly imposed anti-Russian sanctions by the United States.” The statement announces that, subsequently, “the Russian Foreign Ministry publishes a list of American citizens who are permanently banned from entering the Russian Federation.”

Both Freeman, known for his documentary-worthy voice and more than a few Academy Awards, and two-time Emmy winner Rob Reiner of All in the Family fame made the list. The Kremlin’s statement claims it makes a point of “separating the American people, who are always respected by us, from the US authorities, who incite Russophobia, and those who serve them,” and that those listed in the ban fall in the latter category. Other banned individuals include three dead senators, one of whom is John McCain, current vice president Kamala Harris, and the brother of former vice president Mike Pence, Greg Pence.

Why was Morgan Freeman among those banned from Russia?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qBbu4_0fp7Vmoi00
Reiner was also banned, potentially for his criticisms against Putin / ©CBS/Courtesy Everett Collection

In terms of politics, the ban list seems to be relatively evenly split, with CNBC listing a little over two hundred people on each side of the aisle banned from Russia. So, why Freeman? In addition to Shawshank Redemption, Freeman’s filmography also includes a video for the Committee to Investigate Russia criticizing Putin’s use of cyberwarfare to manipulate other countries. Also on the list is Walt Disney Studios chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg, though no specific reason has currently been referenced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07aOMu_0fp7Vmoi00
Other individuals listed include the late Senator John McCain / © 50 Eggs Films /courtesy Everett Collection

As for Reiner, he too has served on the Committee to Investigate Russia and was joined by Freeman and George Bush insider David Frum in warning about Russia’s cyberwarfare capabilities being flexed around the world. Upon hearing of his ban, Reiner said in a statement to Deadline on Tuesday, “No comment, except to say that I’m heartbroken and will have to live with the disappointment.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01T0fz_0fp7Vmoi00
The list also included high-profile figures outside of politics, including Mark Zuckerberg / Steve Jennings / © NBC / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Russia turns on Putin: Politicians demand ‘immediate withdrawal’ from Ukraine as 100 servicemen are fired for refusing to take part in the invasion

A veteran Russian legislator has issued an appeal to Vladimir Putin to stop military action, bring his troops home and end the war in Ukraine. Communist deputy Leonid Vasyukevich, 69, blasted the use of Moscow’s servicemen in Ukraine, as a Russian court dismissed more than 100 national guardsmen in the first case of soldiers refusing to fight in Ukraine as politicians demanded the army return home.
POLITICS
MSNBC

Humiliating: See Trump candidate demolished by his own words on TV

Ohio GOP candidate J.D. Vance was a loud “Never-Trumper” who charmed audiences with his memoir of growing up poor in rural Appalachia and stark warnings about Trump’s hate and authoritarian tendencies. Now, Vance is contradicting himself, appeasing Trump and earning an odd endorsement from the former president. In a special report, MSNBC's Ari Melber presents the factual record and videos showing Vance’s contradictions and highlights how the tech banker and media elite may be a “Trojan Horse” writhing conservative politics, one who is willing to push the very falsehoods he once condemned. April 28, 2022.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Freeman
Person
Greg Pence
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
John Mccain
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Rob Reiner
Person
David Frum
Person
Jeffrey Katzenberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyberwarfare#Americans#Kremlin#Anti Russian#Academy Awards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

'Civilization may not survive this': US billionaire George Soros says Russia may have started World War Three and the only way to save mankind is to defeat Putin

Billionaire financier George Soros said on Tuesday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine may have been the beginning of World War Three and the best way to preserve free civilisation was for the West to defeat President Vladimir Putin's forces. Soros, 91, a legendary hedge fund manager who earned fame by...
WORLD
Washington Examiner

Meghan McCain’s Bad Republican book flops too

Two new books featuring Washington political royalty debuted as huge flops, suggesting there is limited interest in anything beyond a focus on presidential politics. The latest failure is Meghan McCain’s memoir, Bad Republican, released April 26. According to an NPD BookScan provided to Secrets, it sold just 244 copies...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Axios

Steve Schmidt: John McCain lied to my face

After a weekend of angry tweeting, former GOP operative Steve Schmidt launched a new Substack yesterday by asserting that the late Sen. John McCain lied to him, to The New York Times and to America about his longtime relationship with a female lobbyist. Driving the news ... Schmidt, the top...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNBC

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki will join MSNBC this fall

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki will join MSNBC this fall. Psaki will host her own show that will air on NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service beginning in 2023. Psaki left her role as press secretary earlier this month. Jen Psaki, who left her role as President Joe Biden's press...
POTUS
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
149K+
Followers
7K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy