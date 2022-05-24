ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

“Tim in Billings” Almost Made Bongino’s Show, Here’s His Question

By Aaron Flint
NewsTalk 95.5
NewsTalk 95.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of our radio listeners "Tim in Billings" told me he almost made it back on Dan Bongino's nationally syndicated talk show this afternoon. What was he going to say, or what was he going to ask Bongino if he made it through before the show was over? The same great...

newstalk955.com

Comments / 0

Related
mybighornbasin.com

Cody Criminal Phillip Dobbins Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute Meth by Mail

The saga of Cody criminal Phillip Dobbins continues as he pleads guilty to planning the sale of methamphetamine – in Park County and through the mail. United States Attorney Bob Murray announced that 44-year-old Phillip Aaron Dobbins pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Dobbins changed his original plea of not guilty during a hearing before United States District Court Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal on May 9.
CODY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Entertainment
City
Billings, MT
Billings, MT
Entertainment
97.1 KISS FM

Want to Stay in Billings For a Month? Let’s Compare Cheap Versus Expensive Airbnb’s

Residents of Billings know just how hard it is to find a place to live on a month-by-month basis; the average rent payment in Billings as of May 25 is $800 for a one-bedroom apartment. While that may seem outrageous, if you're a tourist staying for a month, Airbnb definitely has that beat. We took a look at the most expensive Airbnb in Montana recently, but let's compare the cheapest one in Billings with the most expensive one in Billings.
BILLINGS, MT
explorebigsky.com

State health department blocks birth certificate changes for transgender people

The emergency rule skirts a recent order from a Billings district court judge. Through an emergency rule on Monday, Montana’s public health department has eliminated nearly all options for transgender people to update their birth certificates to reflect their gender identity. The agency’s move skirts the instructions of a...
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

Billings, Montana Has Baby Formula for Needy Families

You gotta wonder what in the world is going on when the United States of America has to ask other countries for help. Usually we are the ones helping out the rest of the world. Not this time, as federal government bureaucracy has forced a baby formula shortage in America, while pallets have been spotted on the southern border.
BILLINGS, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Dan Bongino
Person
Jussie Smollett
Q2 News

Charges against Hardin police chief dropped

The Big Horn County Attorney's Office has dropped misdemeanor intimidation and misconduct charges filed against Hardin Police Chief Donald Babbin. In addition, county attorneys have dropped one misdemeanor assault charge against a Hardin police officer for an early March incident.
NewsTalk 95.5

The Longest Running Game Show in America is Coming to Billings

I don't watch many TV game shows, but when I do, Wheel of Fortune is one of my favorites. For a few reasons. Mainly because it's fun for the average viewer such as myself to play along at home. I don't have to be one of the world's smartest people to play along (unlike Jeopardy) and it's fun screaming at the TV when I know the answer to the puzzle. Wheel of Fortune LIVE! is coming to Billings on November 22 at the Alberta Bair Theater. Tickets go on sale Friday morning (5/20).
BILLINGS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Obama Administration#Big Media
NewsTalk 95.5

VP Mike Pence was in Montana, and the Capitol Press Missed It?

If you were listening to the radio Friday morning (well- commercial radio anyway) you would have heard me tell you the news: Former Vice President Mike Pence was heading to Billings for the big Provision International banquet on Friday night, and the word on the street was that he would be making a pit stop in the state capitol in Helena that afternoon.
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

The Top 5 Lowest Paying Jobs in Billings Probably Won’t Surprise You

Recently, I saw a post online that highlighted the lowest-paying jobs in the nation. I had to figure out if the same list rang true for Montana and Billings. There are similarities, but the top 5 in Billings are quite different, but not surprising to me at all. All of this data comes from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics and was compiled originally by Stacker.com.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Top 5 breakfast spots in Billings

Are you someone that loves trying new breakfast spots? Then we got you covered. Here is a list of TripAdvisor’s top-rated breakfast spots on Billings. Number one is Stella’s Kitchen & Bakery in downtown Billings. This restaurant has served classic American breakfasts for over 40 years and is connected to the Best Western Clocktower Inn. Stella’s has been rated “readers choice” of the best Billings breakfast for thirteen years in a row. Their full bakery has a delicious assortment of pies, breads, and pastries with plenty of lunch options as well. Stella’s Kitchen & Bakery is open Monday through Saturday from 5:30 am – 3:00 pm and Sundays from 6:30-1:00 pm. They also offer catering services for special events.
BILLINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Talk Show
yourbigsky.com

BPD keeping watchful eye on area elementary schools

Sgt. Kaiser of the Billings Police Department kept a watchful eye Wednesday outside of St. Francis Elementary school in Billings. He says the police department has not received any threats of suspicious activity at any area schools but the department wants to reassure all students, faculty and parents the police department is keeping safety protocols in place.
BILLINGS, MT
holtindependent.com

First Interstate Bank Merges With Great Western

The merger deal that made Great Western Bank an operating division of First Interstate Bank became official Feb. 1, and the transition of First Interstate was May 23. The O'Neill and Atkinson Great Western Banks in Holt County officially opened on Monday under the name of First Interstate Bank. First...
HOLT COUNTY, NE
NewsTalk 95.5

NewsTalk 95.5

Billings, MT
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
482K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 95.5 has the best news coverage for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy