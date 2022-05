As George Costanza once worried about, there's a lot of risk putting an "I love you" out there. What happens if they don't say anything back? What do you do if they don't feel the same? On the flip, side...what do you do if you're the one who's told "I love you" and you're not feeling it? Do you lie and say, "I love you, too?" Do you pretend you didn't hear them? Do you pull an Eric Forman from That 70s Show and say, "I love cake?" Or, do you look this vulnerable person in the eyes and tell them "I do not love you?" Plenty of options, but none of them are great.

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO