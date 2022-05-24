ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flowcarbon raises $70 million to tokenize carbon offsets

By Jamie Wilde
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe blockchain startup Flowcarbon landed $70 million in its first round of funding, led by Andreessen Horowitz’s crypto division. Flowcarbon was co-founded by former WeWork CEO Adam Neumann, but this time he’s looking to solve a more complicated problem...

