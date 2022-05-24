Flowcarbon raises $70 million to tokenize carbon offsets

Burning questions of our time. Your thoughts on the employer-provided health insurance quandary:. In my experience, my employer (3 different ones in a 40-year career) paid 80%–100% of my health insurance premium, and 50%–80% of my spouse’s and children’s health insurance premiums. If I had to buy health insurance as an individual early in my career, or under the ACA more recently, the economic impact would have been significant. So keeping health insurance tied to the employer makes economic sense from my point of view. Sure, an employer could still grant an insurance stipend if health insurance were decoupled from employment, but that would be the same as employer-provided health insurance, just with different bookkeeping.—Rick.

