Among the more amusing campaign tactics in the San Joaquin Valley, few are as enduring as the “outsider” trope, which reached its height of absurdity in 2018, when incumbent Congressman Jeff Denham tried to label Turlock-born Josh Harder with outsider status because he had graduated from Stanford and Harvard and done business in the Bay Area. No matter that Denham was from southern California, his own business was located in Salinas and his partner in that business lived in San Francisco. Heavily favored as a popular incumbent, Denham took a well-earned beating from Harder in the General Election.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO