Miller Light Introduces Beer-Infused Charcoal for Your Summer Barbecues

Don't get us wrong – we're all about the mulled wine, hard cider, and hot toddies - provided it's autumn or preferably wintertime. But now is not the time for fireside-friendly libations. Now is the time for cool and crisp sips, preferably on ice, but by no means necessary. And if the last several years of growth in the hard seltzer market are any indication, we'd be guessing, what with Memorial Day Weekend and the summer months nearly here, that now would be the time for none other than that canned, carbonated, and exquisitely sessionable favorite, hard seltzer. In fact, Instafcart has sales data indicating that hard seltzer was its top-growing summer beverage, if not the top-growing summer beverage overall, for all of the last three years running.

