Philadelphia, PA

The Library Company of Philadelphia presents Hearing Voices: Memoirs from the Margins of Mental Health

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs an introductory placard notes, the documents displayed (including the asylums’ own materials, doctors’ treatises, and patient narratives) are rife with bigoted views that the Library Company disavows today, but are necessary to curate for historical understanding. Creative imprisonment. For anyone who’s experienced abuse, sexual assault, racism...

Wayne Father Creates Clothing Line To Honor Daughter, Raise Awareness About Eating Disorders

WAYNE, Pa (CBS) — A father in Wayne has created a clothing line to honor his daughter and raise awareness about eating disorders. It’s part of our continuing coverage for May, which is Mental Health Awareness Month. This is about healthy, spiritual fashion that comes from a father who’s turned heartbreak into a mission of love and helping others. They’re traditional garments and goods made in Bhutan and Nepal being sold now in Wayne. “It infuses the spirit of the Himalayas because it’s made with love,” Frank Rapoport said. That part of the world has special meaning for Rapoport and his daughter Alex. “She loved...
Philadelphia Trio Graduating From Fire Academy

A Philadelphia flavor to graduation ceremonies at the State Fire Academy Thursday. Three of the new firefighters in the 19-member class are from the city. Lathan Davis, Tyler McKee and Randy Savell underwent seven weeks of intensive training with online, classroom and hands-on instruction in the areas of fire behavior, fire suppression, rescue, incident command, hazardous materials and other fire related topics.
Southampton native ordained as transitional deacon

The Most Rev. Nelson J. Pérez, Archbishop of Philadelphia, celebrated Mass and ordained transitional deacons from Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul Saturday, May 14, at Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia. Ordination to Transitional deacon is the final...
WATCH LIVE: Officials To Give Update On Anti-Violence Efforts, Announce New Initiative With Philadelphia Housing Authority

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials will provide an update on anti-violence efforts underway across the city. They are expected to discuss a new initiative in the works in partnership with the Philadelphia Housing Authority that will provide behavioral support and workforce opportunities. The press conference is expected to begin at 1 p.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philly. What: The Administration will provide an update on anti-violence efforts underway citywide, including a new initiative in the works in partnership with the Philadelphia Housing Authority (PHA) that will provide behavioral supports and workforce opportunities. Who: Mayor Jim Kenney, Managing Director Tumar Alexander, Erica Atwood, Senior Director, Office of Policy & Strategic Initiatives for Criminal Justice and Public Safety, Dr. Ruth Abaya, Injury Prevention Program Manager, Philadelphia Department of Public Health, Kelvin Jeremiah, President & CEO, Philadelphia Housing Authority, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, Philadelphia Police Department, Deputy Commissioner for Operations Joel Dales, Philadelphia Police Department, Deputy Commissioner for Investigations Benjamin Naish, Philadelphia Police Department When: Wednesday, May 25 Time: 1 p.m. Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philly Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates. 
Things to do in Greater Philadelphia for Memorial Day Weekend 2022

Special commemorations, fireworks shows, museum programming, outdoor festivals and more…. The unofficial start to summer, Memorial Day weekend (May 27-30, 2022) marks the time when we mentally check out for a while, life moves a little slower and, according to some, it’s socially acceptable to wear white. Over the...
St. Luke’s Welcomes First Hepatologist

Vishal Patel, M.D., recently joined St. Luke’s University Health Network. Dr. Patel, board-certified in gastroenterology/hepatology, has been practicing transplant hepatology at renowned transplant centers in and around Philadelphia since 2008. Well-known in the region, Dr. Patel treats patients with all types of gastrointestinal and liver-related illnesses, but he specializes...
Mass Shooting (Camden 1949)

On September 6, 1949, Howard Barton Unruh (1921-2009), a 28-year-old World War II veteran, murdered thirteen people in twelve minutes along the 3200 block of River Road in Cramer Hill, a working-class neighborhood of Camden, New Jersey. Dubbed the “Walk of Death” by the press at the time, the shooting stunned Camden and attracted widespread news coverage and notoriety.
CAMDEN, NJ

