The Library Company of Philadelphia presents Hearing Voices: Memoirs from the Margins of Mental Health

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials will provide an update on anti-violence efforts underway across the city. They are expected to discuss a new initiative in the works in partnership with the Philadelphia Housing Authority that will provide behavioral support and workforce opportunities. The press conference is expected to begin at 1 p.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philly. What: The Administration will provide an update on anti-violence efforts underway citywide, including a new initiative in the works in partnership with the Philadelphia Housing Authority (PHA) that will provide behavioral supports and workforce opportunities. Who: Mayor Jim Kenney, Managing Director Tumar Alexander, Erica Atwood, Senior Director, Office of Policy & Strategic Initiatives for Criminal Justice and Public Safety, Dr. Ruth Abaya, Injury Prevention Program Manager, Philadelphia Department of Public Health, Kelvin Jeremiah, President & CEO, Philadelphia Housing Authority, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, Philadelphia Police Department, Deputy Commissioner for Operations Joel Dales, Philadelphia Police Department, Deputy Commissioner for Investigations Benjamin Naish, Philadelphia Police Department When: Wednesday, May 25 Time: 1 p.m. Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philly Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.

