I don't watch many TV game shows, but when I do, Wheel of Fortune is one of my favorites. For a few reasons. Mainly because it's fun for the average viewer such as myself to play along at home. I don't have to be one of the world's smartest people to play along (unlike Jeopardy) and it's fun screaming at the TV when I know the answer to the puzzle. Wheel of Fortune LIVE! is coming to Billings on November 22 at the Alberta Bair Theater. Tickets go on sale Friday morning (5/20).

BILLINGS, MT ・ 9 DAYS AGO