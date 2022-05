Miami Heat veteran big man Udonis Haslem doesn’t get on the court much these days. In fact, the 41-year-old played in just 13 games during the 2021-22 regular season and has yet to log a single playoff minute since 2016. While Haslem and the Heat organization clearly have a unified understanding of what his role with the team is, he did recently open up and admit that no longer being a consistent contributor for his team has its drawbacks.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO