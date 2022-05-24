Celebrating National Church Organist Day

MARION -- Due to rain, the Marion Garden Club May 18 trip to Peony Hill Farm in Harrisburg was canceled. Instead, members held a business meeting at Heartland Christian Church. President Debbie Lattuca opened the meeting by saying that the Club's recent plant sale was very successful. She noted another...
MARION -This Sunday marks 40 years since a deadly tornado ripped through Marion. The May 29, 1982 F4 tornado killed 10 people, injured 200, destroyed homes, dozens of businesses and uprooted thousands of lives. Mayor Mike Absher said at Monday night's city council meeting that the city will hold a...
Frank E. Derickson, 93, of Chester, Illinois, passed away at 8:06 a.m. on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Cedarhurst Senior Living in Sparta, Illinois. He was born to the late Cardel "Dirk" and Rose (nee Hauner) Derickson on Aug. 8, 1928 in Murphysboro, Illinois. His family later moved to Chester and has resided there ever since.
As a St. Louis native, none of my family lives here in Evansville. While there are definitely many pros and cons to living hours away from my immediate family, one perk is sharing places with them that are original to the area. Whenever they visit, I am entrusted with the special privilege of selecting the places we explore and the eateries we dine in. Of course, I want to wow them so naturally, I want to take them to restaurants with tasty food, a fun atmosphere, and scenery that could beat that majestic arch any day. It’s a competition whether they realize it or not.
MARION -- June is National LGBTQ+ Pride Month and, for the second consecutive year, a Johnston City teacher is taking a unique approach to raising awareness. On Saturday, June 11, Tim Kee will run 10 miles, from Marion to Carbondale, to send an important message to the community. "I started with a simple idea of linking Marion to Carbondale, in the hopes of spreading inclusivity across county lines," Kee said.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - A local farm in rural Williamson County will soon be opening a new brick and mortar location in downtown Marion. Glaciers End, currently located on Pittsburg Road near Johnston City, will soon be located inside the former location of India Delight in Marion, just off the square.
It's been 17 days since the manhunt for Alabama fugitives Casey and Vicky White ended in Evansville, all because of the watchful eyes of a car wash manager. On Thursday, Connie Ridgway's family, the woman Casey White is accused of murdering made their way to meet James Stinson. "It's a...
HERRIN, IL. (KFVS) -If you’re looking for something fun to do this week and weekend, look no further than Herrin, Illinois. The Herrin Festa Italiana is back this year with lots to do and lots to eat. The President of the Festa said he listened to the attendees of...
As an added bonus, it also is in the middle of southern Illinois wine country. The Refuge Cottage on the Shawnee Wine Trail is the latest Airbnb listing to garner some viral attention. Located in the southern Illinois town of Carbondale, this property isn't far from civilization, but also is...
A few blocks east of the Ohio River in downtown Evansville sits a parking lot. On the surface, it looks no different than any of the other many parking lots that dot the downtown landscape. Chances are, if you're a resident, you've driven or walked past this lot on many, many occasions. You may have even parked in it a time or two to attend an event. But, beneath its cracked, blacktop surface, this lot is unlike any other.
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A local bank branch has a new home. On Thursday, Old National Bank in Vincennes celebrated its new location. The Knox County Chamber of Commerce was on-hand for a ribbon-cutting. You'll find the new location on 6th Street.
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — After several months in the making, the new Veterinary Services Clinic at Daviess County Animal Care & Control is almost complete! Officials with the Daviess County Fiscal Court encourage you to join them May 27 for a walk-through with Director Ashley Thompson. Breaking ground in November, the clinic has gone […]
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Starbucks workers at a southern Illinois location announced their intention to file for a union election. According to a release from Starbucks Workers United, hourly workers at the location on East Main Street in Carbondale made the announcement on Friday morning, May 27. They plan to...
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – An empty restaurant building will soon find new life. Deaconess has purchased the Boston’s restaurant property as the building has set empty for more than one year. Deaconess confirmed to Eyewitness News that they had completed the purchase of the property that’s located across from the Deaconess Gateway campus. There are […]
Ronica Henderson, age 48, of Wentzville, Missouri and formerly of Du Quoin, passed away at her home in Wentzville on May 10, 2022. Ronica was born on Feb. 24, 1974, the daughter of Birdie (Robison) and Eugene Henderson Sr. A devoted homemaker, she dedicated her life to raising her children and simply being there for her beloved family.
MARION - Police need your help finding a missing autistic toddler in Marion. Ella Smith, a 2 year old black female, is missing from the 1300 block of W. Prarie Street, since approximately 1:00 pm. Please call MPD @ 618-993-2124 if located. Multiple agencies are currently on scene with helicopters...
CARBONDALE, Ill. — A leader at a Missouri university with more than 30 years of higher education experience and a background in research, graduate affairs and computer science will be the new vice chancellor for research and graduate school dean at Southern Illinois University Carbondale. The university announced today...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The death toll has risen in the Texas elementary school shooting. 19 children and two adults have been killed in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. [Related Story: Gunman kills at least 19 children at Texas elementary school]. 14 News spoke with Hugo Avila, an...
The current sheriff of Monroe County, Illinois, is drawing heat from some of his own constituents after announcing yesterday that he is raffling off two firearms to raise money for his election bid. Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing announced early yesterday morning on his Facebook page that, "We currently have...
The community in Eldorado, Illinois, is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old student who died in a crash on Thursday. Officials at Eldorado High School first shared the sad news in a letter that explained student Thomas Long had lost his life in a crash that happened Thursday. "One of...
