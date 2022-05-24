ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Celebrating National Church Organist Day

Daily Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst United Methodist Church Lay Leader Gwendy Garner presents...

Daily Register

Marion Garden Club holds business meeting

MARION -- Due to rain, the Marion Garden Club May 18 trip to Peony Hill Farm in Harrisburg was canceled. Instead, members held a business meeting at Heartland Christian Church. President Debbie Lattuca opened the meeting by saying that the Club's recent plant sale was very successful. She noted another...
MARION, IL
Daily Register

Remembering the 'Miracle of Marion'

MARION -This Sunday marks 40 years since a deadly tornado ripped through Marion. The May 29, 1982 F4 tornado killed 10 people, injured 200, destroyed homes, dozens of businesses and uprooted thousands of lives. Mayor Mike Absher said at Monday night's city council meeting that the city will hold a...
MARION, IL
Daily Register

Frank Derickson, former Chester mayor, dies at 93

Frank E. Derickson, 93, of Chester, Illinois, passed away at 8:06 a.m. on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Cedarhurst Senior Living in Sparta, Illinois. He was born to the late Cardel "Dirk" and Rose (nee Hauner) Derickson on Aug. 8, 1928 in Murphysboro, Illinois. His family later moved to Chester and has resided there ever since.
CHESTER, IL
KISS 106

Restaurants in the Southern Indiana Area with Spectacular Views

As a St. Louis native, none of my family lives here in Evansville. While there are definitely many pros and cons to living hours away from my immediate family, one perk is sharing places with them that are original to the area. Whenever they visit, I am entrusted with the special privilege of selecting the places we explore and the eateries we dine in. Of course, I want to wow them so naturally, I want to take them to restaurants with tasty food, a fun atmosphere, and scenery that could beat that majestic arch any day. It’s a competition whether they realize it or not.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Daily Republican

Local educator backs Pride Month with second annual run

MARION -- June is National LGBTQ+ Pride Month and, for the second consecutive year, a Johnston City teacher is taking a unique approach to raising awareness. On Saturday, June 11, Tim Kee will run 10 miles, from Marion to Carbondale, to send an important message to the community. "I started with a simple idea of linking Marion to Carbondale, in the hopes of spreading inclusivity across county lines," Kee said.
MARION, IL
wfcnnews.com

Local farm to open brick and mortar shop in Marion

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - A local farm in rural Williamson County will soon be opening a new brick and mortar location in downtown Marion. Glaciers End, currently located on Pittsburg Road near Johnston City, will soon be located inside the former location of India Delight in Marion, just off the square.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Herrin Festa Italiana returning this weekend

HERRIN, IL. (KFVS) -If you’re looking for something fun to do this week and weekend, look no further than Herrin, Illinois. The Herrin Festa Italiana is back this year with lots to do and lots to eat. The President of the Festa said he listened to the attendees of...
HERRIN, IL
99.5 WKDQ

Wife of Indiana City Founder Buried Under a Parking Lot

A few blocks east of the Ohio River in downtown Evansville sits a parking lot. On the surface, it looks no different than any of the other many parking lots that dot the downtown landscape. Chances are, if you're a resident, you've driven or walked past this lot on many, many occasions. You may have even parked in it a time or two to attend an event. But, beneath its cracked, blacktop surface, this lot is unlike any other.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHI

Bank opens new Vincennes location

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A local bank branch has a new home. On Thursday, Old National Bank in Vincennes celebrated its new location. The Knox County Chamber of Commerce was on-hand for a ribbon-cutting. You'll find the new location on 6th Street.
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Daviess Vet Clinic nearing its journey’s end

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — After several months in the making, the new Veterinary Services Clinic at Daviess County Animal Care & Control is almost complete! Officials with the Daviess County Fiscal Court encourage you to join them May 27 for a walk-through with Director Ashley Thompson. Breaking ground in November, the clinic has gone […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Deaconess buys Newburgh’s Boston’s property

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – An empty restaurant building will soon find new life. Deaconess has purchased the Boston’s restaurant property as the building has set empty for more than one year. Deaconess confirmed to Eyewitness News that they had completed the purchase of the property that’s located across from the Deaconess Gateway campus. There are […]
NEWBURGH, IN
Daily Register

Ronica Henderson, formerly of Du Quoin

Ronica Henderson, age 48, of Wentzville, Missouri and formerly of Du Quoin, passed away at her home in Wentzville on May 10, 2022. Ronica was born on Feb. 24, 1974, the daughter of Birdie (Robison) and Eugene Henderson Sr. A devoted homemaker, she dedicated her life to raising her children and simply being there for her beloved family.
DU QUOIN, IL
wfcnnews.com

Missing autistic toddler in Marion found safe

MARION - Police need your help finding a missing autistic toddler in Marion. Ella Smith, a 2 year old black female, is missing from the 1300 block of W. Prarie Street, since approximately 1:00 pm. Please call MPD @ 618-993-2124 if located. Multiple agencies are currently on scene with helicopters...
MARION, IL
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Illinois Sheriff Raffles Off Guns Morning After Texas School Massacre

The current sheriff of Monroe County, Illinois, is drawing heat from some of his own constituents after announcing yesterday that he is raffling off two firearms to raise money for his election bid. Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing announced early yesterday morning on his Facebook page that, "We currently have...
MONROE COUNTY, IL
wevv.com

16-year-old Saline County student killed in crash

The community in Eldorado, Illinois, is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old student who died in a crash on Thursday. Officials at Eldorado High School first shared the sad news in a letter that explained student Thomas Long had lost his life in a crash that happened Thursday. "One of...
SALINE COUNTY, IL

