Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ Cause of Death Revealed

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly hired their new general manager, and he was in the organization this whole time. At the end of the season, the Pittsburgh Steelers not only began their search to replace quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, but also general manager Kevin Colbert. The team revealed that the longtime general manager would stay on until after the NFL Draft. After a lengthy search that included 16 candidates, the Steelers have found their new general manager, and they were in the organization this whole time.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO