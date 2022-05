The Chester High School Lady Jacket Track and Field Team finished third out of 15 teams at the 2022 IHSA Class 1A sectional meet in DuQuoin. DuQuoin was the winner of the Sectional with 193 points, followed by Pinckneyville (2nd, 51); Chester (3rd, 43); Sesser-Valier (4th, 42); Johnston City (5th Tie,...