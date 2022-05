TRUSSVILLE -- Trussville’s Design Review Committee on Monday, May 23, approved fence and landscaping design for Serra Automotive at 1751 Gadsden Highway. The design shows what appear to be eight trees or tall bushes in the area between Serra Hyundai and the Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home and Gardens property. Additionally, the design shows nine more on the opposite side of the Serra property and nine more directly in front of the Serra property along Gadsden Highway. The application also included fencing.

TRUSSVILLE, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO