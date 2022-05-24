Sheriff's employees honored for lifesaving efforts

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Four license workers are facing charges in connection to an illegal car registration scheme, prosecutors said Thursday. Prosecutors charged Eddie Johnson III, 33, of St. Louis, with three counts both of forgery and acceding to corruption by a public servant. Deandre Walton, 40, of Spanish Lake, Lavonda Jameson, 45, of Florissant, and Courtney Branch, 20, of Pagedale, were charged with several counts of forgery. Documents said Jameson worked at the Florissant License Office while Johnson III, Walton, and Branch worked with Ferguson License Office.
