Sheriff's employees honored for lifesaving efforts

MARION COUNTY, IL — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public to a possible scam in the area. According to Lt. Anthony Decker, they spoke to the victim of a scam Tuesday who said he was weed eating at his residence when a beige Yukon pulled up with a male driver and a female passenger. The alleged suspect(s) offered to sell him some gold jewelry and they negotiated the price of $600. Then on Tuesday, the victim went to the jewelry store only to find out that the jewelry was fake.

MARION COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO