Randolph County, IL

Sheriff's employees honored for lifesaving efforts

Benton Evening News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour Randolph County Sheriff's Department employees were honored at the May 13 Randolph...

www.bentoneveningnews.com

southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia Acting Police Chief critical of recognizance bonds on weapons charges

Centralia Acting Police Chief Steve Whritenour is frustrated with the court system over recognizance and low bonds in weapons cases and large drug cases. He’s speaking out following a recent case where an 18-year-old Centralia man was discovered in possession of a loaded pistol while walking down a street near the Marion County Housing Authority Units in the early morning hours. Whritenour says a felony unlawful use of weapons charge was filed by the State’s Attorney who recommended a bond of $20,000. But instead, a judge released the suspect back into the community with a recognizance bond.
CENTRALIA, IL
wish989.com

IDOC Places Former Bluford School Administrator on Work-release

DECATUR – A 60-year-old former Jefferson County school administrator convicted of embezzlement has reportedly been placed on a work release program less than four years into her 15 year prison sentence. According to an online notification system, Sabrina Wheatley was placed on the work release program Wednesday. In 2018,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
wevv.com

16-year-old Saline County student killed in crash

The community in Eldorado, Illinois, is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old student who died in a crash on Thursday. Officials at Eldorado High School first shared the sad news in a letter that explained student Thomas Long had lost his life in a crash that happened Thursday. "One of...
SALINE COUNTY, IL
KMOV

Officials: North County workers accused of processing car registrations in exchange for money

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Four license workers are facing charges in connection to an illegal car registration scheme, prosecutors said Thursday. Prosecutors charged Eddie Johnson III, 33, of St. Louis, with three counts both of forgery and acceding to corruption by a public servant. Deandre Walton, 40, of Spanish Lake, Lavonda Jameson, 45, of Florissant, and Courtney Branch, 20, of Pagedale, were charged with several counts of forgery. Documents said Jameson worked at the Florissant License Office while Johnson III, Walton, and Branch worked with Ferguson License Office.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Randolph County, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Randolph County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
wmix94.com

Marion County Sheriff alerting public to new scam

MARION COUNTY, IL — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public to a possible scam in the area. According to Lt. Anthony Decker, they spoke to the victim of a scam Tuesday who said he was weed eating at his residence when a beige Yukon pulled up with a male driver and a female passenger. The alleged suspect(s) offered to sell him some gold jewelry and they negotiated the price of $600. Then on Tuesday, the victim went to the jewelry store only to find out that the jewelry was fake.
MARION COUNTY, IL
wish989.com

Three Men Wanted in March Home Burglaries in Rural Thompsonville

BENTON – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying three men involved in two separate residential burglaries. The burglaries happened at the same home in rural Thompsonville on March 23 and 25. If you recognize them, call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office or leave an anonymous...
THOMPSONVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Thursday, May 26th, 2022

A 38-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Wamac Police on multiple charges. Steven Cody of South Pine was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic syringe, and driving on a suspended or revoked license. A 29-year-old Centralia man was...
MARION COUNTY, IL
wfcnnews.com

Missing autistic toddler in Marion found safe

MARION - Police need your help finding a missing autistic toddler in Marion. Ella Smith, a 2 year old black female, is missing from the 1300 block of W. Prarie Street, since approximately 1:00 pm. Please call MPD @ 618-993-2124 if located. Multiple agencies are currently on scene with helicopters...
MARION, IL
wmix94.com

JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – MAY 27TH, 2022

MT. VERNON, IL — On Friday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests to this Withers Broadcasting/Dana Communications Radio Station;. 33-year-old Robert Tate of Bluford was arrested Thursday by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for Indirect Civil Contempt.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Rural Salem woman faces four charges following confrontation with sheriff’s deputies

A rural Salem woman faces multiple charges after allegedly making false 911 calls that brought Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies to her home Tuesday night. The Sheriff’s Department reports Kiran Rasul of Quail Run Road had made the false calls when reportedly upset with the contents of a report. She was initially arrested for felony disorderly conduct for filing more than two false police reports. Charges of aggravated battery to a police officer, criminal damage to government-supported property and resisting arrest followed.
SALEM, IL
wish989.com

Defense Seeking Special Prosecutor in Gardner Murder Case

MT. VERNON – A defense motion to have a special prosecutor appointed in a 2021 Jefferson County murder case is scheduled to be heard in court Thursday. The defense attorney for Jacquez Gardner, of Mt. Vernon, also requested last week to withdraw from the case but Judge Jerry Crisel denied that motion.
MOUNT VERNON, IL
KFVS12

1 dead after crash in Madison Co.

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - One person died in a crash on Wednesday afternoon, May 25. Madison County Captain Will Dimitroff said they were called to the scene at 3:13 p.m. An officer controlled traffic at the scene and pedestrians were asked to avoid the area until the investigation was over.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
KMOV

2 St. Louis area school districts train and arm teachers

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - In the wake of the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, safety is top of mind for school districts across the country, as well as here in the St. Louis area. Missouri is one of ten or so states that allow school districts to train and arm school personnel.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Benton Evening News

Remembering the 'Miracle of Marion'

MARION -This Sunday marks 40 years since a deadly tornado ripped through Marion. The May 29, 1982 F4 tornado killed 10 people, injured 200, destroyed homes, dozens of businesses and uprooted thousands of lives. Mayor Mike Absher said at Monday night's city council meeting that the city will hold a...
MARION, IL
KMOV

Teen in custody after elderly man hit by car in South County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 72-year-old man was killed after being struck by a car in South County late Tuesday. Just past 6:30 p.m., police said a 16-year-old was driving down the 3200 block of Country Hollow Drive when he hit Dennis Abeln. The elderly man was taken to the hospital where he later died.
FOX 2

72-year-old hiker goes missing in Wildwood

WILDWOOD, Mo. – There was a massive search for a 72-year-old woman who was last believed to be hiking in Wildwood on Monday morning, but has disappeared.  St. Louis County Police tell FOX 2 that search efforts have ended for today. They did not elaborate as to why but said that the case is still […]
WILDWOOD, MO
KFVS12

Deadly shooting under investigation in Cape Girardeau

The group made their only stop in the Heartland earlier today en route to the nation's capitol. Leaders in Carbondale say they want to make the city a safer place. One person is facing charges as police investigate a deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau. Man charged in connection with deadly...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

