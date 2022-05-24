ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

At Least 1 Injured at Scene of Police-Involved Shooting in Miami

By NBC 6
NBC Miami
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least one person was injured at the scene of a police-involved shooting in Miami Tuesday, officials said. The...

www.nbcmiami.com

cbs12.com

VIDEO: Car in canal, fire on land and at sea, and sucker punched

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — See the best videos from this week in news. Car ends up in canal, at least one hospitalized in Miami. At least one person has been hospitalized on Friday after a car ended up in a canal in Miami-Dade, according to CBS Miami.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Man dies after shooting in Miami-Dade’s West Little River area

WEST LITTLE RIVER, Fla. – A man died after a shooting on Friday in Miami-Dade County’s West Little River neighborhood. The shooting was at about 6:20 p.m., near the intersection of Northwest 17th Avenue and Northwest 82nd Street, according to Detective Chris Thomas, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department.
WEST LITTLE RIVER, FL
Click10.com

Police: 3 people stabbed in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police have made an arrest after three people were stabbed on Friday morning at approximately 6:19 a.m. Officers taped off the 1200 block of Southwest 28th Way and made contact with two of the victims who were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive. The third victim did not want to be treated.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

1 Dead, 1 Hospitalized As Van Ends Up In Pond In SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man died overnight at Kendal Regional Medical Center and a woman remains in critical condition after their blue Toyota van went out of control and plunged into a pond in Southwest Miami-Dade late Friday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said a man and a woman were pulled from the van and taken to Kendall Regional in critical condition and while it was initially believed a child was also in that vehicle, FHP says that was fortunately not the case. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and police divers did scour the pond and the vehicle in case a child was in...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Investigation Underway After Man Shot in NE Miami Neighborhood

Police are investigating an early morning shooting that took place Friday in a northeast Miami neighborhood that sent one man to the hospital. Officers responded to the scene in the 500 block of Northeast 74th Street, with markers indicating several gunshots being fired in the area. Miami Police said officers...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police: 1 person shot, killed outside Hialeah music studio

HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police responded to a music studio Friday morning after a shooting was reported just outside the building. Alex Estevez who is part owner of the IMG recording studio at 2631 West 79th St. told Local 10 News photojournalist Dan Palma that a music producer who goes by the industry name ‘ugly’, was working in the studio throughout the night and came outside around 9:30 a.m. to wait for his Uber when he was shot.
HIALEAH, FL
WSVN-TV

1 transported following shooting in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been transported following a shooting in Hialeah. The shooting took place near the 2600 block of West 79th Street, at around 9:30 a.m., Friday. The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, according to officials. Hialeah Police is currently...
HIALEAH, FL
Click10.com

Victim killed in Miami crash identified as local rapper OhTrapstar

One of the three victims killed in a crash in Miami Wednesday morning has been identified as Ernesto Enrique Carralero, 23, who was a local rapper known as OhTrapstar. Multiple news outlets reported that Carralero was also the cousin of fellow rappers Lil Pump and Lil Ominous, however a friend of his told Local 10 News Thursday that Carralero actually isn’t related to Lil Pump and Lil Pump hadn’t posted anything about Carralero’s death on social media as of Thursday morning.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Man faces several charges including pointing laser at BSO aviation unit

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An 18-year-old Coral Springs man has been arrested after being accused of using blue lights in his vehicle, fleeing and eluding and pointing a laser light at a pilot. Fort Lauderdale police said that at approximately 11:58 p.m. on Friday night, they were notified by the Broward Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit of a vehicle using red and blue flashing lights. Authorities said the vehicle appeared to be involved in a car show in the area of the 900 block of West Commercial Blvd. Investigators said the vehicle was observed using the red and blue lights unlawfully to stop traffic for the car show. “The BSO Aviation Unit then noticed a green laser being pointed in their direction from the driver’s side of the vehicle,” authorities said. Police said the Aviation Unit followed the vehicle until FLPD, along with units from Wilton Manors PD, located it in the 2000 block of North Federal Highway. Three juvenile passengers were released to their parents and the driver, who was identified as Alex Singleton was arrested.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Safety Preparations Underway in Miami-Dade for Memorial Day Weekend

The first night of this year's Memorial Day weekend brought less chaos than anticipated to cities like Miami Beach. However, the city expects more tourists to descend on Miami Beach throughout the holiday weekend. "Really what happens is I have a relatively small city of 85,000 people, but on these...
MIAMI, FL

