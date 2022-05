Ding-dong ditching, especially so soon after someone in Lubbock got shot answering their door early in the morning, seems like a really, really stupid idea. Back on Thursday, May 12th, a poor Lubbock homeowner was shot after they answered the door at 3 a.m. The doorbell rang 3 times, and when the victim answered, a man wearing a ski mask jumped out from around the corner and shot them. You could even see it on the doorbell camera.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO