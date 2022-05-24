Top 10 Worst Cities To Live in Texas

A long holiday weekend... Nothing to do till Tuesday... Let's hit the road! And if you're doing so on your motorcycle-make sure you're aware of whatever laws are on the books in whatever state you're traveling to. Chances are if you're just staying here in the State of Texas-you'll be just fine because you're likely familiar with our laws and what's ok to do, what's not, and what could cost you some hefty fine money if you're caught. HOWEVER-if you're planning to head out of state, especially somewhere you don't often travel-you might wanna take the time to look up their laws when it comes to motorcyclists. Every state has its own set of rules in addition to what most consider to be the obvious these days like helmet laws, etc. But there are some weird ones that can throw you a curve here and there. And even though you might get a chuckle out of reading them here-keep in mind they CAN be enforced when you're out there by law enforcement if they so choose, which can hit you in the wallet where it hurts.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO