If you are a fan of fur babies this story will warm your heart. The San Antonio Fire Department was called out for rescue on Sunday. Not to rescue a person, but three cute puppies. The photo is courtesy of the San Antonio Fire Department and you can only see two of the dogs Can you see the third puppy? According to a Facebook post by the San Antonio Fire Department: Fire Department crews were able to acquire a dog leash from a nearby civilian, make a girth hitch out of it, and were able to get the dog's head through the leash, and pull each one out.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 25 DAYS AGO