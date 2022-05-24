Outside’s Summer Gear Guide Launches Friday!

If you're a New Yorker, you know that when you need to recharge your spiritual batteries and get in touch with nature, a weekend trip to the Catskills is always a good bet. Coco and Breezy couldn't agree more. "It's so nice to leave the city and get [the] nature that you need," said Breezy in a recent interview with Thrillist. The Catskills are like an oasis of peace for the twin DJs and entrepreneurs. It's such a relaxing paradise that Coco swears she gets the best sleep there. "The first time that I went, I remember driving and walking out the car," she said. "It almost felt like relief."

