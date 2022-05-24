Former Framingham COO To Become Marblehead Town Administrator
FRAMINGHAM – Former City of Framingham Chief Operating Officer Thatcher Kezer III is set to become the new Town Administrator for the Town of Marblehead. Kezer...framinghamsource.com
FRAMINGHAM – Former City of Framingham Chief Operating Officer Thatcher Kezer III is set to become the new Town Administrator for the Town of Marblehead. Kezer...framinghamsource.com
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0