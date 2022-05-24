Grizzl-E Smart Smart EVSE Commercial Charging Bundle: Fleets, Businesses And More

The shift to remote work has led company leaders to think about how to treat employees fairly and monitor productivity when most workers are not in the office. A lot of startups that have gone “remote first” have policies that let employees work and show up to the office when they please – assuming there is still an office to go to. Other companies hoping to keep their employees happy and compete with companies that let people work from anywhere are meeting in the middle with policies that ask people to come in a few days a week. Only a rare few are demanding a return to pre-pandemic norms.

