Grizzl-E Smart Smart EVSE Commercial Charging Bundle: Fleets, Businesses And More

By Sponsored
insideevs.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article​​Fleets, businesses and apartment managers looking to upgrade their vehicles to plug-in electric models would do well to consider the Grizzl-E Smart Commercial Bundle from United Chargers. The bundle includes both the charging station for your electric vehicles as well as the software you need to handle all sorts of details...

insideevs.com

Benzinga

Culture Must Dictate How Businesses Monitor Remote Productivity 

The shift to remote work has led company leaders to think about how to treat employees fairly and monitor productivity when most workers are not in the office. A lot of startups that have gone “remote first” have policies that let employees work and show up to the office when they please – assuming there is still an office to go to. Other companies hoping to keep their employees happy and compete with companies that let people work from anywhere are meeting in the middle with policies that ask people to come in a few days a week. Only a rare few are demanding a return to pre-pandemic norms.
ECONOMY
pymnts

APIs Drive Omnichannel Growth by Connecting Real-Time Transaction Data Across Channels

For most of the time that retailers have existed, the only option shoppers had when they wanted to buy something was to go to a physical store and purchase in person. Then came eCommerce, which added online shopping to the mix, and more recently, the emergence of the omnichannel commerce concept, which some industry players have called “the future of retail.”
RETAIL
insideevs.com

Record 2021 Revenues Bump Tesla Up 35 Places On The Fortune 500 List

With an excellent 2021 fresh in the company’s memory, with its nearly 1-million vehicles delivered and over $50-billion in revenue, Tesla has now shot up the Fortune 500 list which ranks companies every year purely based on how much money they made. Tesla has been climbing the ladder each year but it has now made a big jump thanks to a great 2021 with revenues 70.7 percent higher than the year before.
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Dives Deeper Into Drone Delivery

Click here to read the full article. Growth of the DroneUp delivery hubs is another notch in the company’s efforts to expand its business-to-business offerings. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalMalls Prove Another Hub in Amazon's Expanding Logistics NetworkFamous Footwear Owner Has $100 Million of Inventory Stuck in TransitRetail Tech: Klarna Cuts 10% of Workforce, Walmart Commits to RFID, GreyOrange Raises $110 MillionBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
insideevs.com

BYD Introduces Seal With Attractive Pricing And Structural Battery

BYD recently introduced its all-new Seal model, which has a big chance to become one of the main Tesla Model 3 competitors in China. As we mentioned in previous reports earlier this year, the BYD Seal is another model based on the e-platform 3.0, just like the BYD Dolphin, and the new BYD Yuan Plus. However, it brings also significant new tech - CTB (cell-to-body) structural battery system.
CARS
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Amazon
9to5Mac

AT&T increasing prices for wireless plans, here’s who will be impacted

AT&T is increasing the prices on some of its legacy plans for the first time in years. According to a new report from Bloomberg, the pricing for single-line individual plans will increase by $6 per month, while the prices for family plans will increase to $12 per month. The price increases, however, apply only to older plans, not the carrier’s newest Unlimited plans.
TECHNOLOGY
insideevs.com

Ford F-150 Lightning Electric Truck: Is It More Sellable Since It's Electric?

The Ford F-150 Lightning is officially on the market, and it arrived on schedule. The demand for the electric pickup truck is so high that Ford has vowed to ramp up production, and the 2023 model may is already expected to arrive later this year. YouTube influencer Cars with Miles...
CARS
Reuters

Nvidia says video gaming market slowing; shares drop 7%

May 25 (Reuters) - Chip designer Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) forecast its sales of video game chips would decline in the current quarter, and startled some analysts by laying out new supply-chain issues resulting from China's COVID-19 lockdowns. Chief Executive Jensen Huang told Reuters that Nvidia's gaming business revenue will post...
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

Comparing Tesla Model S To The Kia EV6: Does It Make Sense?

Alex Dykes, of Alex on Autos, chose to produce a video comparing two electric cars you might not consider rivals: the Tesla Model S and Kia EV6. While people sometimes wonder why we chose to compare any two EVs, it's simple. If they're both electric cars – of which there are still few options, and many don't directly compete with one another – it never hurts to compare them.
CARS
insideevs.com

E-Bike Startup Vanpowers To Release City Vanture WIth Unique Frame Design

Vanpowers Bike, an electric bike startup formed earlier in 2022, is expected to debut the world's first electric bicycle with an assembled frame. The frame of this unique electric bicycle uses an old Chinese tenon-and-mortise structure to deliver "superior riding experience and safety," according to Vanpowers. According to Vanpowers, most...
BICYCLES
insideevs.com

Sandy Munro Begins Rivian R1T Teardown, Starts By Removing The Frunk

The Rivian R1T electric pickup seems quite well engineered, but during his teardown of the electric pickup, Sandy Munro will surely find a few points that he will suggest improvements for. He begins with the front of the vehicle, taking off the plastic cover from above the headlights, revealing that it is held in place by magnets - this is quite a novel solution, according to Sandy.
CARS
insideevs.com

Kia's 10 Millionth Vehicle Sold In US Is This Runway Red EV6

Kia can trace its roots back to 1944, but is one of the newest mainstream brands to enter the US market, doing so in 1992. The company opened its first dealership in Portland, Oregon where it began selling the Sephia sedan and the Sportage small SUV, and today it announced the sale of its 10-millionth vehicle in the United States, an EV6 finished in the very bright Runway Red.
PORTLAND, OR
Engadget

Walmart is expanding its drone delivery service across six states

For nearly two years, Walmart has been across parts of the US. Now the company says it’s ready to expand that offering. By the end of the year, the retailer to its existing DroneUp network. With the expansion, approximately 4 million households in Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Utah and Virginia will have access to drone deliveries from the retailer. For a delivery fee of $4, you can order up to 10 pounds of groceries and household items. If you use the service, Walmart says to expect your package in “as little as” 30 minutes.
FLORIDA STATE

