When you live in the Midwest, it's pretty hard to dine outside majority of the year. So when I do pick a place to eat outside, it better be nothing but the best. I personally love outdoor dining, especially by a dock! Prairie Street Brewing Company is probably #1 on my list to eat outside because it's on the river and the breeze feels amazing especially on a hot day. The vibes are also completely different compared to indoor dining, you know what I mean?

CHICAGO, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO