Eggemeyer finishes 17th at state meet in shot put

The month of June is quickly approaching, and that means there are numerous official visits on the horizon. As of right now, the Illini have three players committed for 2023 with the most recent pledge coming from TJ McMillen less than a week ago. Illinois also sits with the No. 48 ranked class in the country. This is a great start, but there are quite a few recruits looking for a home.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO