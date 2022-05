Ronica Henderson, age 48, of Wentzville, Missouri and formerly of Du Quoin, passed away at her home in Wentzville on May 10, 2022. Ronica was born on Feb. 24, 1974, the daughter of Birdie (Robison) and Eugene Henderson Sr. A devoted homemaker, she dedicated her life to raising her children and simply being there for her beloved family.

