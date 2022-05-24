ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cyberattack costs City of Quincy $650,000

By J. Robert Gough, Publisher
muddyrivernews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQUINCY — Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said the city has spent about $150,000 on outside consultants and $500,000 for an encryption key to regain access to the city’s information services systems. In other words, $500,000 in ransomware. In a news conference Tuesday morning, Troup gave a...

muddyrivernews.com

Comments / 2

Related
WCIA

Construction, closures continue on Springfield roads

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Several road and lane closures in Springfield that were in place last week will continue this week as crews continue repairs, construction and maintenance. Hilltop Road between Rochester Road and Alder Wood Drive will remain closed until Wednesday. On Thursday, the closure on Hilltop will shift to between Alder Wood and […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Telegraph

Illinois 3 corridor generates $16B, supports 220,000 jobs

ST. LOUIS - The 60-mile stretch of Illinois 3 between Godfrey and Waterloo generates $16 billion in annual business revenue and supports 221,881 direct and indirect jobs, according to a new economic impact study commissioned by the St. Louis Regional Freightway. According to the study, the corridor is gaining recognition as a premiere heavy industry and warehousing corridor with distinct advantages over other areas around the country, such as the percentage of the direct jobs in manufacturing, transportation and warehousing that greatly eclipse the regional and national averages for jobs in those sectors.
ILLINOIS STATE
krcu.org

How to recycle a 150-foot wind turbine blade? Haul it to Louisiana, MO

In the small community of Louisiana, Missouri, it’s not uncommon to see what looks like massive white wings traveling down the road, strapped to flatbed tractor-trailers. Once a bustling commercial port, the historic Mississippi River town 90 miles north of St. Louis has become a hub for an unusual commodity: used wind turbine blades. Shipments from nearly every corner of the U.S. arrive daily at the Veolia North America recycling plant, the last stop for turbine blades at the end of their lifespan.
LOUISIANA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyberattack#City Hall#Computer Security#Cyber Crime#The City Council#Llc#Penn#Kroll Associates Inc
wlds.com

Two Injured In Semi Crash in Brown County

Two people were injured early this morning in a semi truck crash in Brown County. Illinois State Police District 20 reports that a 2016 white Freightliner Semi Truck Tractor Trailer careened off into timber from Illinois Route 99 southbound approximately 1 mile north of Versailles at around 12:32AM. According to...
BROWN COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Riedel Foundation approves $25,000 matching grant to Hannibal-LaGrange University

HANNIBAL, Mo. — The George H. Riedel Foundation recently approved a $25,000 matching grant for Hannibal-LaGrange University’s Scarlet and Blue fundraising auction. Ray Carty, vice president for institutional advancement at HLGU, said the school is experiencing a financial challenge. The award expresses a vote of confidence in the university and its economic impact in Hannibal.
HANNIBAL, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Hannibal aquatics director earns award from the American Red Cross

HANNIBAL, Mo. — Jenna McDonald, aquatics director at Hannibal Parks and Recreation, recently earned the Aquatic Examiner Service award from the American Red Cross. The award was given for excellent evaluations from the Aquatic Examiner Service program. McDonald trains up to 30 lifeguards each year for water safety proficiency at the Hannibal Aquatic Center. The Aquatic Examiner Service is designed to increase lifeguard accountability, attention to safety, professionalism and pride; along with strengthening lifeguards’ emergency response skills.
wmay.com

Park Board Seeks Applications To Fill Vacancy

The Springfield Park Board is accepting applications to fill a vacant seat. Park Board member Robin Schmidt recently resigned from the board after being appointed a circuit judge. Applicants for the seat must meet all statutory eligibility requirements. The unpaid position includes attendance at two board meetings per month, plus special meetings when called.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
tspr.org

Around the Tri States: Two pediatric hepatitis cases in western Illinois; Keokuk bank robbery suspect in custody; WIU secures funds to upgrade heating plant

The Illinois Department of Public Health is investigating nine suspected cases of severe hepatitis in children reported so far this year. All were hospitalized, one needed a liver transplant, and two-thirds tested positive for adenovirus, a common virus that causes cold- and flu-like illness. Two of the nine cases have...
KEOKUK, IA
wmay.com

Illinois State Police, others to step up presence on roads over holiday weekend

(The Center Square) – Illinois State Police and other law enforcement agencies are stepping up their presence on the roads for this holiday weekend. The goal is safety. Part of a nationwide effort of over 600 law enforcement agencies, the “Border to Border” campaign aims to remind drivers to slow down, wear a seat belt, stay sober and not drive distracted.
ILLINOIS STATE
kciiradio.com

Armed Man Reported Near Fairfield School

A lockdown order was issued for the entire Fairfield School District after dispatch received a call reporting an armed male on the grounds of Pence Elementary School. The Jefferson County Attorney’s Office states Jefferson County Dispatch Center received the call at about 12:40 p.m. Friday, and the lockdown was subsequently issued for all school buildings as well as the Maharishi School. The Fairfield Police Department responded to Pence Elementary in less than three minutes and secured the school. A search was made for a man matching the description with the assistance of a Jefferson County Sheriff’s K9 officer. No parties matching the description of the suspect were immediately located. The school lockdowns were lifted at approximately 1:45 p.m., permitting the release of students. Following the clearing of the emergency response, law enforcement efforts shifted to a criminal investigation of possible brandishing of a firearm on school grounds. The investigation is ongoing. Additional agencies who responded were the Jefferson, Van Buren, Davis, Wapello, Henry, and Washington county sheriff’s offices, special agents from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa State Patrol troopers, Iowa Department of Natural Resources conservation officers, Iowa Department of Transportation officers, Fairfield Fire Department, Care Ambulance, and Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
FAIRFIELD, IA
muddyrivernews.com

Hope Grows Here event set for June 5 at QMG Cancer Institute

QUINCY — Hope Grows Here, which commemorates individual experiences with cancer, will be held Sunday, June 5, from 1-3 p.m. at the Quincy Medical Group Cancer Institute, 3301 Broadway, in the Quincy Town Center. The community is invited to honor local cancer patients and survivors. A short program will...
QUINCY, IL
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during May 15-21, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Kelly Skinner, 52 of Wilsonville, is charged with possession of meth in connection with a February 18 incident. Nora Washington, 39 of Palmyra, is charged with retail...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Horse killed, man injured in single vehicle accident in Warren County

WARREN CO., Ill. (KWQC) - A horse was killed, and a man injured after a single vehicle accident in Warren County Sunday morning, according to Illinois State Police. Officials say police responded near the intersection of 140th Street and 160th avenue at about 8:38 a.m. Sunday. According to a press release, officers on the scene found the driver of a 2012 Black Chevrolet pickup truck, 35-year-old Eric E. Hanson of Galesburg, who was sent to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.
WARREN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Springfield drivers take advantage of reduced gas price

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield drivers had the opportunity to take advantage of cheaper gas on Thursday when a local station lowered the price of of gas more than $2 per gallon. The line of cars stretched around the block and for several football field lengths away from the Moto Mart located at 610 South […]
WCIA

School officials: Possible threat at middle school in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield School District 186 received a message about a possible threat to Jefferson Middle School on Friday. According to officials, just before 2 p.m., the district received a message from a community member who overheard anonymous sources talking about a possible threat to Jefferson Middle School at the end of the […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for May 27, 2022

Darian D. Ragland (46) Homeless for criminal trespass at 300 Gardner Expressway. Lodged 181. Kizzy K. Edwards (42) 408 College ave, Quincy for fighting. NTA 136. Cleveland A. Jackson (34) 535 N. 7th, Quincy for domestic battery. Lodged 185. Demetria Hilton, 56, Quincy for Shoplifting at 1400 Harrison on 5/27/22....
QUINCY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy