Mary’s Harvest Fresh Foods, Inc. Issues Voluntary Recall of Celery Peanut Butter Cup G&G and Apple Peanut Butter Cup G&G Because of Possible Health Risk
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company. Summary. FDA Publish Date:. Product Type:. Food & Beverages. Peanut Butter. Foodborne Illness. Reason for Announcement:. Salmonella. Company...www.fda.gov
Comments / 0