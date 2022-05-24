ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mary’s Harvest Fresh Foods, Inc. Issues Voluntary Recall of Celery Peanut Butter Cup G&G and Apple Peanut Butter Cup G&G Because of Possible Health Risk

U.S. Food and Drug Administration
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company. Summary. FDA Publish Date:. Product Type:. Food & Beverages. Peanut Butter. Foodborne Illness. Reason for Announcement:. Salmonella. Company...

www.fda.gov

Daily Mail

Pharmaceutical giants CVS and Walmart to stop filling out prescriptions for embattled Simone Biles-backed telehealth company Cerebral after company was accused of 'misusing' drugs like Xanax

In another setback for the budding, yet controversial, telehealth mental health company Cerebral, it now will no longer have its prescriptions filled by CVS and Walmart - two of the largest retail pharmacies in America. It has been a turbulent month for the San Francisco, California-based, company so far, with...
ECONOMY

