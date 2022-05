It is legal to purchase an AR-15-style gun in Illinois. The high-powered assault rifle has been used in numerous high-profile mass shootings throughout the country, including in Tuesday’s massacre of 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school. It’s been described by experts as a “highly-effective killing machine” and lambasted by gun-control advocates as a weapon with no purpose beyond slaughtering people.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO