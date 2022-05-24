ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rooney Rule expands to include QB coach hires

By Field Level Media
The Exponent
The Exponent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Rxav_0fp6VVlE00
Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announces Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning as the nineteenth overall pick to the New Orleans Saints during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Gary Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Gary Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback coaches are now part of the NFL's diversity in hiring practices known commonly as the "Rooney Rule" under a renewed push to expand opportunities for minority candidates in the league.

The NFL on Tuesday announced at its spring meetings the Rooney Rule addendum requires teams to interview at least one diverse candidate for the role.

It's the latest expansion of the mandate - first adopted in 2003 - that first began with the head coach. In 2009 the Rooney Rule was amended to include general manager hires and other front-office positions.

In 2021, the league amended the rule again so that at least two minority candidates are interviewed for head coaching roles.

To kick off the meetings in Atlanta, the NFL asked more than 60 minority coaches, talent evaluators and administrators to take part in a diversity summit that included face time with team owners during a cocktail reception.

The NFL offseason coaching cycle was classified as "disappointing" by commissioner Roger Goodell. Application of the Rooney Rule has been called into question and is part of the basis of a lawsuit from Steelers assistant coach Brian Flores.

Flores was fired by the Miami Dolphins and filed suit against the NFL for racial discrimination in hiring practices.

As part of the action to address hiring practices and diversity, Goodell said Tuesday a new initiative targeting diversity of league and team medical personnel was launched in the offseason.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Two UNC commits make initial cut for USA Basketball

The UNC basketball program is being represented in Houston this week as both G.G. Jackson and Seth Trimble are trying out for the USA Basketball U-18 Team as they prepare for the FIBA America’s Championship in early June. Going into this weekend, 27 players were vying for spots on the team and after a few practices, the 17 finalists have been chosen. And it’s good news for both Trimble and Jackson. The duo were both named finalists on Saturday, joining 15 others. Below is the full list of 17 finalists from Houston per Adam Zagoria: Mark Armstrong Jr., Anthony Black, Xavier Booker, Kanaan Carlyle,...
HOUSTON, TX
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
707K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy