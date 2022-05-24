Man pulls weapon during Carney road rage incident, robbery reported on Putty Hill Avenue
By Chris Montcalmo
Nottingham MD
3 days ago
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported in recent days. At just after noon on Tuesday, May 3, an individual met two other individuals in the 1100-block of Deanwood Road in Hillendale...
A suspect was in custody after a domestic argument escalated into a mid-morning shooting in Davidsonville, authorities say. Two family members were arguing at a private home when one of the family members pulled a gun and shot at the other family member around 11:40 a.m., on the 800 block of Central Avenue West, Anne Arundel County Police say.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 26-year-old woman is under arrest in connection with Thursday’s shooting in West Baltimore, authorities said.
Cowanda Mills was detained by citizens about noon Thursday after a 26-year-old man was shot in the 2000 block of Bryant Avenue, Baltimore Police said.
Officers called to the scene learned the shooting victim had been taken to an area hospital. His condition was not clear Friday morning.
They also found citizens detaining Mills, who is suspected of shooting the victim following an unspecified argument, police said.
She was taken to a hospital for treatment and booked after her release.
Mills is charged with attempted murder and firearm offenses. She remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings.
PARKVILLE, MD—Police are searching for the owner of a dog that was found in the Parkville area. The dog is a brown and white husky mix and was found at around 7 a.m. on Thursday on Linwood Avenue (21234). Officers at the Parkville Precinct say the dog is very friendly and is wearing a black harness. Anyone with additional information …
Continue reading "Police searching for owner of dog found in Parkville"
Police searching for owner of dog found in Parkville
Three suspects were on the loose after a shooting in an Annapolis Target parking garage, authorities say. Detectives received a report of shots fired at the Target on 1911 Towne Centre Boulevard around 11 p.m., Thursday, May 26 according to Anne Arundel County Police. One of the three suspects had...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An 83-year-old woman was shot early Friday when a bullet came flying through the window of her Baltimore home, authorities said.
Shortly before 2 a.m., patrol officers were called to the home in the 4400 block of Wakefield Road in Northwest Baltimore, where they found the woman shot in the arm, Baltimore Police said.
The 83-year-old woman told investigators she was reading a book in bed when the round came through a window and struck her in the arm, police said.
She was taken to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries. Her condition was not immediately known Friday morning.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 41-year-old man was fatally shot late Thursday in a vehicle in Northeast Baltimore, authorities said.
Patrol officers were called about 11:42 p.m. to a shooting in the 1600 block of East 32nd Street, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle, Baltimore Police said. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
No additional details about the shooting, such as a possible suspect or motive, were immediately released Friday morning.
It happened a little more than hours before an 83-year-old woman was shot across town while reading in bed after a bullet came flying through her window.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
A Carroll County man was arrested and charged for his role in last year's Capitol insurrection. Fifty-five-year-old Rodney Milstreed of Finksburg was arrested in Brighton Colorado on Tuesday. Court documents indicate Milstreed picked up a flagpole and threw it at a Capitol Police officer, hitting him. He also threw a...
A Pasadena burglary victim got his dirt bike back after confronting group of suspects, authorities say. The victim approached a group of six juvenile suspects and alerted them that the dirt bike they were on was previously stolen from him, around 8 p.m., Thursday, May 26 on the 8000 block of Tick Neck Road, Anne Arundel Police say.
An elderly woman was shot in the arm in her Baltimore home after a stray bullet broke through her window, authorities say. The 83-year-old victim was in bed reading when the bullet hit her on the 4400 block of Wakefield Road shortly before 2 a.m., Friday, May 27, Baltimore Police say.
EDGEWOOD, Md. — Emergency crews are on scene of a crash involving two school buses and an SUV in Edgewood. According to the Harford County Sherriff's Office, deputies responded just before 4 p.m. Thursday to Maryland Route 7 near Route 24. Officials said no children or adults have been...
Good Samaritans in Baltimore sprung into action to hold a gunman moments after shooting a young man Thursday, May 26, the city's police department said. The 26-year-old man was shot on the 2000 block of Bryant Avenue around 12 p.m., before being rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.
KINGSVILLE, MD – Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a bus crash in which more than two dozen people were injured Sunday in Baltimore County. Shortly before 7:00 A.M. on Sunday, troopers from the Maryland State Police JFK Memorial Highway Barrack responded to Interstate 95 South near Kingsville, Maryland for a report of a bus that overturned.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — No serious injuries were reported after a crash Thursday afternoon involving two school buses and an SUV in Edgewood, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies responded at 3:47 p.m. to Route 7 near Route 24 for the crash. Route 7 was closed temporarily as a traffic unit conducted an investigation.
Howard County Public Schools released children on the scene to parents, officials said, and the remaining students were transported to other buses and sent home.
The circumstances leading up to the crash are unknown.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby found three Baltimore officers legally justified in shooting and killing an armed man in a downtown parking garage last year, according to a newly released report.
Mosby based the decision on a review and investigation by her office of the shooting using video evidence and witness statements.
Benjamin Tyson, 35, was shot and killed by three officers on Feb. 25, 2021, at Market Place garage near the Inner Harbor after he withdrew and pointed a gun at the officers, according to the report. Tyson was being pursued in connection with a non-fatal shooting...
MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — Baltimore County police need help locating a missing 15-year-old boy. Police said Jahmell George Henry Moore, 15, was last seen in the Middle River area. He was wearing a red shirt, red jacket, gray jeans and gray/red sneakers. Police said Jahmell is 5 feet 9...
