Edison, OH

Eight area players earn first team District 9 honors

By Norwalk Reflector staff, sports@norwalkreflector.com
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bi0Cy_0fp6PVyU00

Eight area players earned first team District 9 honors on Tuesday, the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association announced.

Those selections were highlighted by Edison senior Thomas Simon, who earned Player of the Year honors in Division III.

Simon is 6-1 on the mound this season with a 1.56 ERA for the state No. 10-ranked Chargers (19-7). The left-hander has struck out 83 batters while walking only 13 in 49 1/3 inning.

At the plate, Simon is batting .432 with 33 runs scored as the Chargers’ leadoff hitter.

“Thomas has had a great career and this is well deserved,” Edison coach Sean Hoover said. “He’s done a great job at the plate and on the mound all season.”

Simon has committed to play for Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pa.

Edison — the SBC Bay champions and No. 2 seed in the Norwalk district — takes on Northern 10 champion Bucyrus Wynford (20-5) at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Simon, was also named Outstanding Performer in the SBC Bay, is joined on the all-district first team by teammate Xander Danner, who leads Edison with a .486 batting average.

Earning second team honors in Div. III included New London’s Logan Girton, Western Reserve’s Carson Roe and Edison’s Clint Finnen.

Honorable mention selections included Western Reserve’s Jude Muenz and Grant Bethard; Willard’s Isaac Robinson and Ethan Rodriguez; New London’s Steven Justavick; and Edison’s Hayden Fry and Ben Bates.

DIVISION II

Norwalk pair earns first team

Three Norwalk mainstays earned spots on the first and second team in Div. II.

Seniors Ian Minor (third base) and Eli Obringer (outfield) were first team selections, while catcher Sam Battles was second team.

Honorable mention selections included seniors Kelton Chapin and Caleb Sommers for the Truckers.

Coach of the year honors went to Norwalk’s Wes Douglas, who has guided his team to 18 wins and a sectional title this season. The Truckers (18-7) are the top seed in the Fremont district and are scheduled to face Bellevue at 2 p.m. Thursday in a district semifinal.

DIVISION IV

Four FC standouts on first team

Sam Seidel and Karl Ferber were named to the first team in Div. IV after leading the state-ranked No. 9 Trojans (19-6) to their first Firelands Conference title in 21 years.

Entering last week, Seidel was batting .461 with three triples, seven home runs, 22 RBIs and 33 runs scored. He also had 28 stolen bases.

Ferber held a 1.15 ERA with 52 strikeouts for the Trojans, who are scheduled to face Dola Hardin Northern (13-9) in a district semifinal at Galion on Wednesday.

Also earning first team from the FC was St. Paul senior pitcher Eli Fisher and Plymouth senior pitcher Zeth Goth. Fisher was 6-2 with a 1.64 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings entering Tuesday’s district semifinal start vs. Old Fort.

Second team honors went to Plymouth’s Cole Wentz; St. Paul’s Thomas Bocock; and South Central’s Kayden Hauler.

South Central’s Aaron Hauler and Brandon Mitchell were honorable mention. Also earning honorable mention was Plymouth’s Nick Roberts and Zach Hamman; and St. Paul’s Luke Blum and Kaden Maxwell.

OHSBCA District 9 teams

DIVISION II

FIRST TEAM: Carson Mellott, Tiffin Columbian; Ethan Hendrickson, Vermilion; Luke Walton, Perkins; Ethan Mohr, Bellevue; Cole Pauley, Lexington; Ian Minor, Norwalk; Jared Scott, Clear Fork; Marshall Shepherd, Shelby; Ryan Chapman, Ontario; Jeremy Holloway, Shelby; Eli Obringer, Norwalk; Jaden Myers, Columbian.

SECOND TEAM: Ben Keller, Perkins; Sam Battles, Norwalk; Joey Schade, Huron; Jack Wells, Vermilion; Brayden Roggow, Columbian; Mason Bova, Bellevue; Luke Shepherd, Shelby; Jared Durst, Fostoria; Anthony Aukerman, Port Clinton; Landon Kim, Perkins; Kaden Holman, Upper Sandusky; Dillon Overmyer, Clyde.

HONORABLE MENTION: Mason Schultz, Vermilion; Blaine Bowman, Shelby; Landon Kennard, Shelby; Luke Schlosser, Clear Fork; David Ballinger, Clear Fork; Nathan Majoy, Perkins; Kaiden Weyer, Perkins; Gage Weaver, Ontario; Braxton Prosser, Galion; Hudson Miller, Galion; Braden Mumaw, Lexington; Zian Rhodes, Lexington; Quintin Little, Mansfield; Brock Hill, Mansfield; Nathan Zeigler, Huron; Cody Mamere, Huron; Quinly McDonald, Fostoria; Kiesin Cramer, Fostoria; Luke Halsey, Port Clinton; Cashes Jackson, Port Clinton; Aaron Flowers, Upper Sandusky; Jackson Smalley, Upper Sandusky; Kelton Chapin, Norwalk; Caleb Sommers, Norwalk; Bryce Roggow, Columbian; Gunther Bissell, Columbian; Jax LaPata, Bellevue; Tyler Ray, Bellevue; Daquaris Brown, Sandusky; Xavier Willis, Sandusky; Blake Hershey, Clyde; Eian Howey, Clyde.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Carson Mellott, Tiffin Columbian.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Wes Douglas, Norwalk.

DIVISION III

FIRST TEAM: Thomas Simon, Edison; Grant McGuire, Wynford; Kam Garlock, Liberty-Benton; Evan Reiter, Riverdale; Ben Palomo, Margaretta; J. Matz, Lakota; Aiden Hines, Seneca East; Sam Collene, Wynford; Owen Barker, Crestview; Xander Danner, Edison.

SECOND TEAM: Colson Biehl, Margaretta; Camron Burley, Lakota; Mike LaLonde, Oak Harbor; Spencer Miller, Wynford; Connor Boyd, Liberty-Benton; Nolan McKibben, Colonel Crawford; Logan Girton, New London; Thomas Miller, Riverdale; Carson Roe, Western Reserve; Dylon Robinson, Wynford; Clint Finnen, Edison.

HONORABLE MENTION: Jude Muenz, Western Reserve; Grant Bethard, Western Reserve; Isaac Robinson, Willard; Ethan Rodriguez, Willard; Steven Justavick, New London; Jarek Ringler, Crestview; Hunter George, Crestview; Brennan Hamilton, Colonel Crawford; Carson Feichtner, Colonel Crawford; Gauge King, Riverdale; Alex Russler, Riverdale; Brandon Hines, Seneca East; Caden Fritz, Seneca East; Avery Langenderfer, Wynford; Cainen Allen, Wynford; Ben Hovis, Lakota; Chase Dussel, Lakota; Brayden Butzin, Oak Harbor; Mason Wagner, Oak Harbor; Cody Pennington, Bucyrus; Malachai Bayless, Bucyrus; Kellen Moore, Margaretta; Reese Keegan, Margaretta; Lincoln Gorlock, Liberty-Benton; Trevin Lieb, Liberty-Benton; Hayden Fry, Edison; Ben Bates, Edison.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Thomas Simon, Edison.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Tom Smith, Wynford.

DIVISION IV

FIRST TEAM: Ashton Bour, Hopewell-Loudon (Player of the Year); Sam Seidel, South Central; Nick Palm, Calvert; Alex Kanney, Buckeye Central; Karl Ferber, South Central; Eli Fisher, St. Paul; Zeth Goth, Plymouth; Andrew Smollen, Lucas; Casey Clouse, Old Fort; Jordan Vallejo, Carey; Eric Hoover, Hopewell-Loudon; Shane Jones, New Riegel.

SECOND TEAM: Cole Wentz, Plymouth; Thomas Bocock, St. Paul; Carter Dubois, Old Fort; Hunter Church, Lucas; Casey Geissman, Buckeye Central; Tyson Swanagan, Hopewell-Loudon; Caine McDonald, Hopewell-Loudon; Brody Hohman, New Riegel; Mason Johnson, Calvert; Kayden Hauler, South Central; Nathan Geary, Mohawk; Andrew Fanello, Lucas.

HONORABLE MENTION (area only): Luke Blum, St. Paul; Kaden Maxwell, St. Paul; Brandon Mitchell, South Central; Aaron Hauler, South Central; Nick Roberts, Plymouth; Zach Hamman, Plymouth.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ashton Bour, Hopewell-Loudon.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Tony Swanagan, Hopewell-Loudon.

