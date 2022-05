Three teenagers were stabbed or slashed during a fight that broke out aboard a bus that was in motion in Manhattan, police said. The fight started just after 2:30 p.m. on an M96 bus at East 96th Street and Third Avenue on the Upper East Side, according to police. As the brawl was ongoing, a 15-year-old was stabbed in the left leg, while two other teens, 15 and 16 years old, were also stabbed or slashed, but less was known about their injuries.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO