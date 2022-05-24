“It hurts, but we’re out here:” Boaters feel the pressure at the gas pump

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Tornado Watch has been removed from our area. Storms are still rolling through ENC but the tornado threat has diminished. The main threat most will face will be straight line wind gusts. Gust speeds could reach as high as 70 mph, fast enough to break tree limbs and pick up debris. Hail will be possible as well due to the lift potential of the front. Pea sized to quarter sized hail will be present in the strongest cells. An isolated tornado will be possible, particularly closer to the NC/VA line due to the higher wind shear expected across central and northern Virginia. The more rain we see in the morning, the better chance we have of tamping down the afternoon severe weather threat.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO