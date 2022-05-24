ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Introducing Our New Operations Manager, Maurice Wilkey

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWERS is pleased to welcome Maurice Wilkey as our new operations manager. Maurice is an Emerson and 88.9 alum, class of ’95. He brings an extensive background in radio as well as a clear passion for serving the community and teaching the future leaders of media. In the statement below, Maurice...

Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Boston, MassDOT Seek ‘Mega’ Cash to Build Allston/I-90 Project

On Tuesday, Mayor Michelle Wu and MassDOT submitted a grant application to Washington in hopes of winning $1.2 billion to build the Allston Multimodal Project, a massive reconfiguration of Interstate 90, Soldiers Field Road, and the Framingham/Worcester railroad line on 90 acres of land along the Charles River waterfront in Allston.
BOSTON, MA
Harvard Crimson

Cambridge’s Affordable Housing Waitlist is Over 20,000 Names Long. How Did the City Get Here?

If there is a refrain in local Cambridge politics, it is the phrase “affordable housing.”. In the thick of Cambridge’s city manager search, residents have said time and time again that affordable housing is the city’s preeminent concern. All nine city councilors’ campaign platforms list affordable housing among their top priorities. During mid-May hearings on the city’s 2023 budget, funding for affordable housing emerged as a key point of deliberation.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Morton Station Village project takes off ‘This is a dream that is happening’

There were tears of joy and simultaneous calls to action by community members last Friday as Gov. Baker and Cardinal Sean O’Malley joined Mattapan leaders at a groundbreaking event for Morton Station Village, a four-story building that will soon rise next to the Fairmount Line station on the former site of a Boston Police station.
BOSTON, MA
baystatebanner.com

Much agreement in 2nd Suffolk candidates forum

Last Thursday evening, the four candidates vying for the 2nd Suffolk district state Senate seat came together for a virtual forum during which all had an opportunity to lay out their platforms and priorities for the office. Hosted by Jamaica Plain Progressives (JPP), the NAACP Boston, Right to the City...
BOSTON, MA
nshoremag.com

Magia in Danvers Brings North End Magic to the North Shore

Seafood and pasta can be a match made in heaven. If the shellfish is fresh, if it’s cooked perfectly, if the tomato sauce is light and bright, allowing the flavors of the seafood to come through, it’s one of the best dishes around—especially with New England lobster and clams.
Dorchester Reporter

Homeless families find refuge on Humphreys Street

The housing crisis in Boston is often seen very clearly in the number of homeless individuals on the streets in various parts of the city, but the greater number of homeless – that being families and children – are mostly unseen, and help for them is less available and at a critical place, according to city officials.
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Employees at America’s Test Kitchen move to unionize in Boston's Seaport district

Afton Cyrus was in her element when she started as a recipe tester at America’s Test Kitchen: braising short ribs in red wine, searing swordfish in agrodolce sauce and perfecting the crumb on her date nut bread. Though the job was a dream come true, Cyrus’ $38,000 salary presented a disconnect between the glamorous, well-stocked kitchens at work and bare cupboards at home.
BOSTON, MA
wers.org

Boston Calling: Get to Know the Local Artists on the Line-up

Originally from Milford, Massachusetts, Born Without Bones has been making music for over a decade. What once began as frontman Scott Ayotte’s solo endeavor in 2010 has transformed into a powerful emo-inspired rock trio. Ayotte covers vocals and lead guitar while guitarist Jonathan Brucato and bassist Jim Creighton fill in the blanks. They’re currently signed to Pure Noise Records and will be playing Harvard Athletic Complex on May 27th.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

8 new restaurants to try in and around Boston right now

A roundup up of new restaurants that opened in Greater Boston this spring. Plus, share your own recommendations. Spring has seen the rise of some exciting new restaurant openings across Greater Boston. You can have a drink in the city at the nine-seat, full-service cocktail bar that opened in the...
BOSTON, MA
Jamaica Plain Gazette

Sgt. John Dougherty of E13 retires

Sgt. John Dougherty, the Community Service Supervisor for the Jamaica Plain branch of the Boston Police Dept., has announced his retirement. The Gazette received countless emails regarding the sergeant’s work in the community. “Sgt. Dougherty has been a friend and advocate of JP Centre/South Main Streets for many years,”...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

‘Incredibly disheartening’: What DESE said about the state of Boston schools

"There are just a myriad of problems here, many of them emanating from a bloated central office that is often incapable of the most basic functions." Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley on Tuesday called a new report by his department on the performance of Boston Public Schools “incredibly disheartening” as he raised grave concern for student safety and placed blame on the district’s failure to perform basic functions on a “bloated” central office.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

It Happens Here: Winthrop Arms is a gateway to town's past

WINTHROP - The Winthrop Arms, referred to lovingly by the locals as just "The Arms," is the gateway to the town's illustrious past. Walking into the lobby and dining room feels like a trip to 1916, when this hotel and restaurant first opened. "This is the original tile floor," owner Casey Goll pointed out. "I don't know who the guy is who put the tiles down, but I don't envy that job." Goll's dad ran this place for more than 40 years before him. And the old-timey atmosphere inside is by design. "It started off as a classy place, and...
WINTHROP, MA
NECN

Parents, Kids Respond to Scathing DESE Report on Boston Public Schools

Parents and students in Boston Public Schools are not surprised by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education's scathing report on the district. The report found that the school district has struggled to operate on a basic level, and that it has not addressed "systemic barriers" to equitable education. It concluded by calling for "immediate improvement."
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu outlines city's summer safety plans

BOSTON — With the unofficial start of summer coming this weekend, and hot weather already here, Boston's new mayor outlined her administration's approach to summer safety plans for the city. Wu said her focus is on a "wraparound approach" to new violence prevention initiatives and improving preexisting programs. "This...
BOSTON, MA
reverejournal.com

HYM Breaks Ground at Suffolk Downs Redevelopment Site

Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo along with Revere and Boston city officials, joined executives from The HYM Investment Group (“HYM”), Cathexis and National Real Estate Advisors (“National”) to break ground on the former racetrack site at Suffolk Downs. Today marks the beginning of the transformation of the underutilized 161-acre site into a thriving neighborhood and mixed-use community. Spanning two cities, the Suffolk Downs development is one of the largest real estate projects in Massachusetts’ history and will ultimately deliver 16.2 million square feet of development, including 10,000 apartments and condominiums, 5.2 million square feet of life science and commercial office space, 450,000 square feet of retail and civic space, and 40 acres of parks and open space.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Lexington-based pharmaceutical company developing Alopecia treatment drug

LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lexington company believes it may have developed a life-altering cure for baldness. Concert Pharmecuticals is currently in Phase Three of clinical trials for its Alopecia Areata medication. According to CEO Roger Tung, the medication has provided astounding results for those suffering from the autoimmune disease....
LEXINGTON, MA

