DIXON – A single vehicle crash east of Dixon has taken the life of a Franklin Grove man. The Dixon Police Department and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to the 1100 Block of Franklin Grove Road Thursday morning for a vehicle striking a tree. An 87-year-old passenger had to be extricated from the vehicle. Their current condition was not released. The driver, a 65-year-old man from Franklin Grove, was pronounced deceased at an area hospital. His identity has not been released pending family notification. The crash remains under investigation by the Dixon Police Department and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

LEE COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO