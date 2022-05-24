ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

In Texas runoff, some voters seeing ‘names on their ballot for the first time’ after redistricting

NBC News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGarrett Haake reports from Laredo, Texas where Democrat Rep....

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 12

Related
myrgv.com

Time to act — Abbott should lead on gun reform now

In a news conference earlier this week, Gov. Greg Abbott claimed he was “livid” after learning that he had been given less than accurate information regarding the actual circumstances surrounding the approach taken by law enforcement in the horrific mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. We...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Laredo, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Laredo, TX
Local
Texas Elections
cw39.com

Cisneros calls on voters to check on ballots, has yet to concede

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Amids a close runoff in the Democratic primary for Texas’ 28th District, Congressman Henry Cuellar’s challenger Jessica Cisneros is calling on voters to make sure their votes are counted. Cisneros put a message out for voters Wednesday evening, asking mail-in voters to track...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Cuellar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Redistricting#Election#Democrat
marijuanamoment.net

Texas Activists Say They’ve Collected Enough Signatures To Put Marijuana Decriminalization On Another Local Ballot

Texas activists announced on Wednesday that they have collected enough signatures to qualify a marijuana decriminalization initiative for the local November ballot in Killeen. This marks the latest success for Ground Game Texas, a progressive advocacy group that recently championed a decriminalization measure in Austin that voters overwhelmingly approved at the ballot earlier this month.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
ABC13 Houston

Beto O'Rourke's interruption at Uvalde news conference was not planned, his campaign says

UVALDE, Texas -- Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas, interrupted a press conference from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott about the Uvalde shooting Wednesday, shouting at the current governor before being escorted from the auditorium. O'Rourke, who is running for governor, rushed the press conference stage after Abbott described the need for...
KVUE

Rapid growth is hurting the Texas Hill Country. Here's how

AUSTIN, Texas — One of the fastest-growing regions in the nation is the Texas Hill Country. Its open spaces, clear springs and streams, abundant wildlife and night skies are just a few of the things that draw thousands away from the city and into the rural area. In fact,...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS DFW

How some key Texas primary runoff races are shaping up

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Election Day is Tuesday and there are a number of key races in the Republican and Democratic primary runoffs.  One of the most contentious battles is being fought in the Republican runoff for Texas Attorney General.  Ken Paxton, the two-term incumbent, had a big lead over George P. Bush, the current Texas Land Commissioner, 65% to 23% in the Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation poll last month, and a much smaller lead, 41-35% in the Dallas Morning News/UT Tyler poll last week. Paxton has called Bush too liberal, and the Attorney General won the endorsement from former...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy