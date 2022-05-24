ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Dundee, IL

“Summer in East Dundee”

By Alan Bresloff
aroundthetownchicago.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere we are, approaching Memorial Day week-end, Summer is here at last. Our Spring has been a roller coaster ride of temperature changes, making us feel that Mother Nature is “playing” with us. But once it gets warm, then hot, and then sticky, we all know that there is a fund...

www.aroundthetownchicago.com

KICK AM 1530

The World’s First Indoor Amusement Park Was Based in Illinois

It was a combination mall and indoor amusement park and is known for being the "World's First Indoor Amusement Park." Old Chicago was the name and it was created by the architecture of Louis Sullivan, who opened the combo mall and amusement park in 1975. Old Chicago was created to bring people out of the city to enjoy shopping, a day of fun with rides (including three roller coasters), and eventually, a circus was added. However, in building Old Chicago Sullivan was over the budgeted amount he had to build the mall, there were major electric issues within the first few days of opening, and the death of a trapeze entertainment at the circus made it difficult for the mall to stay open.
ILLINOIS STATE
visitlakecounty.org

Things To Do This Weekend May 27-29, 2022

With Memorial Day on the horizon, there is no shortage of fun to be had this weekend in Lake County. Ravinia Festival is well underway and the lineup is packed full of top performers. Take a look at the lineup here. Here the top things to do this weekend, May...
LAKE COUNTY, IL
QSR magazine

Tijuana Flats Arrives in Illinois with Oakbrook Terrace Opening

Tijuana Flats announced the introduction of its Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois, location. The restaurant will kick off their grand opening events on Monday, June 6, 2022, offering guests a taste of Tijuana Flats’ abundantly fresh menu and inviting atmosphere. In celebration of the grand opening, the restaurant will offer guests a week full of special deals, from free tacos to 50% off entrees for public servants. Diners can stay up to date with the specials on Tijuana Flats’ Facebook page.
97ZOK

Look To The Sky For One Of Illinois’ 1st Air Shows Of The Summer

If you and your family love air shows, then one of your first chances of the summer is coming up soon. I remember as a kid going to a bunch of different air shows through the years. My favorite is definitely the Chicago Air Show. It's huge with thousands of fans watching from the Lake Michigan shoreline. There's just something special about watching those jets cruise around the city.
ILLINOIS STATE
Secret Chicago

See Top Gun: Maverick At The McHenry Outdoor Theater On Memorial Day

A recently renovated outdoor theater located in McHenry, IL is showing a special drive-in screening of Top Gun: Maverick this Memorial Day. The McHenry Outdoor Theater – Golden Age Cinemas has upgraded the overall grounds and the ever-popular concession area along with their tech for screenings. Theater owner Scott Dehn has invested about $40,000 to refurbish the six-story-high, 100-foot-wide screen at the southeast corner of Chapel Hill and Lincoln roads. Another $10,000 went into new lighting and lenses for the digital projector.
MCHENRY, IL
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WOMI Owensboro

What Happened To Illinois’ Famous Alligator Chance The Snapper?

Do you remember Chance The Snapper, the famous alligator from Illinois... here's an update. Remember back to the summer of 2019 when the biggest news story in Illinois was about an alligator living in the lake of a Chicago park. We never got the real story of how it ended up there but most likely someone got the animal for a pet and couldn't take care of it. The overwhelmed owner dumped it off in a local pond and hoped nature would take its course.
ILLINOIS STATE
Cleveland.com

Bella loved butterflies: Pet Tribute

Editor’s Note: We recently offered readers an opportunity to pay tribute to beloved pets who have passed away. We received dozens of heartfelt tributes. They will be published on cleveland.com on weekdays from May 16-June 10. Please note that the deadline to submit new free tributes has passed. Readers can place a pet memory ad for their furry friends by calling 216-999-5555 or by going to ezads.cleveland.com.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Keep your pets safe

I was mounting my bike about 9:30, Thursday morning, and saw what I first took to be a large cat at the corner of Fillmore and Wenonah half a block away. It was an odd color for a cat. Looking more closely, it was moving funny and had a bushy tail. It was then I realized it was a fox. I’ve lived in Oak Park over 40 years and have never seen a fox in Oak Park. I hope that owners of cats and small dogs will be aware of this and keep their pets safe.
OAK PARK, IL
chambanamoms.com

Summer Fun in Chicago: Free Days at the Best Museums

Get your entire family into your favorite Chicago attractions for free on specific days this summer. Do you love visiting museums? Do you love visiting museums for FREE? We’ve put together our list of special days when we know Chicago museums offer free admission this summer, from June through August of 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Adorable baby tapir born at Brookfield Zoo

CHICAGO - There’s a new addition at the Brookfield Zoo, and visitors can begin seeing the newborn on Thursday. The male calf is a South American tapir. He was born Sunday to his mom "Sorghum" and dad "Sonny" after a 13-month gestation. His birth weight was 20 pounds. "Being...
CHICAGO, IL

