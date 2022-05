ATLANTA — Are you ready to head to the Buckhead shore?. MTV is expanding their “Shore” franchise with a new installation based around the metro Atlanta area. “Buckhead Shore” will “follow the interpersonal lives of a group of friends making a name for themselves in the ‘Beverly Hills of the South’ as they escape their everyday life and head to the lake shore to let loose.” The show is set to premiere on June 23.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO