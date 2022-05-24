Re-branding … and re-discovering a love of gelato

Over the past few years, it's become clear that Dodge is by far the coolest brand in America, if not the world. This is a company that gives enthusiasts what they want, creating cars like the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat with supercar levels of horsepower at a relatively affordable price. Part of the success of the brand is down to its unique marketing campaigns, and as a result, the Challenger has been one of the best-selling cars in its segment for years. But Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis doesn't want anyone at the company to rest on their laurels and is determined to ensure that anyone who walks into a dealership feels as if they are being welcomed by true gearheads.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO