DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials reported a 14-year-old Dell Rapids boy died in a bicycle accident involving a truck, Wednesday. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to East 5th Street and Orleans Ave. in Dell Rapids around 10:50 a.m. for a crash involving a pickup truck and a bicycle. Deputies attempted all life-saving measures before the boy was transported to the Avera Hospital in Dell Rapids and then airlifted to the Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls. The boy later died as a result of the injuries he sustained in the accident.

DELL RAPIDS, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO